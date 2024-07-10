NYU Settles Antisemitism Lawsuit with Students

Confidential Settlement Reached

New York University (NYU) has reached a confidential settlement with students over a federal lawsuit concerning antisemitism on campus. The university announced this agreement on Tuesday, ending a legal dispute initiated in November 2023 by three Jewish students who accused NYU of failing to uphold its anti-discrimination policies.

Details of the Lawsuit

The plaintiffs, Bella Ingber, Sabrina Maslavi, and Saul Tawil, all juniors at NYU, claimed the university created a hostile environment for Jewish students. They alleged that NYU’s inadequate response to “pervasive acts of hatred, discrimination, harassment, and intimidation” violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The lawsuit argued that NYU had not sufficiently protected Jewish students, leading to a “steadily increasing incidence of antisemitic attacks” over the past decade.

University’s Commitment to Combating Discrimination

NYU President Linda Mills, in a joint statement with the plaintiffs, emphasized the university’s dedication to confronting discrimination, including antisemitism. “We are committed to continuing our vigorous efforts to confront discrimination, including antisemitism, and the settlement in this litigation is yet another step in this direction,” she said.

Creation of Title VI Coordinator Position

As part of the settlement, NYU will establish a new “Title VI Coordinator” position. This role will ensure the university responds adequately and consistently to allegations of discrimination and harassment based on all protected traits. The coordinator will also be responsible for producing an annual report on disciplinary data and a separate report reviewing NYU’s responses to discrimination or harassment allegations since 2018.

Plaintiffs’ Attorney Commends NYU

Marc Kasowitz, the attorney representing the plaintiffs, praised NYU for taking a leading role among American universities in combating antisemitism. “NYU, by entering into this historic settlement, is to be commended for taking a leading position among American universities in combating antisemitism on campus. Other universities should promptly follow their lead,” Kasowitz stated.

University’s Stance on Allegations

In its statement, NYU affirmed that it takes all allegations of discrimination seriously and treats allegations of antisemitism with the same rigor as those involving other protected groups under Title VI and other civil rights statutes.

Context of the Settlement

The lawsuit and subsequent settlement come in the wake of heightened tensions on campus, particularly following the October 7 attacks by Hamas in Israel and the subsequent Israeli response in Gaza. The campus has seen significant protests and a rise in antisemitic incidents, highlighting the need for more robust measures to protect Jewish students.

Next Steps

NYU’s settlement with the students marks a significant step towards addressing and mitigating antisemitism on campus. The university’s efforts to create a safer and more inclusive environment for all students are expected to continue, with the newly established Title VI Coordinator playing a crucial role in these initiatives.

