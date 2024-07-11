Biglaw Firm Expansion: Foley & Lardner Opens New Office in Raleigh

Foley & Lardner’s Growth Strategy

In its ongoing effort to expand its footprint, Foley & Lardner, a firm with a 2023 gross revenue of $1.17 billion, has announced the opening of a new office in Raleigh, North Carolina. This move positions the firm at No. 45 on the Am Law 100 list. The Raleigh office is strategically opened after acquiring a team of life sciences and health care lawyers from K&L Gates, which is ranked No. 40 on the same list.

Key Hires from K&L Gates

The new Raleigh office will be spearheaded by partners Joshua Skora, Andrea Cunha, and Leah Dâ€™Aurora Richardson. This team, which includes three associates with plans to expand further, brings a wealth of expertise in life sciences and health care. The decision to open in Raleigh aligns with Foley & Lardnerâ€™s long-term strategy to establish a strong presence in the region.

Strategic Market Entry

Daljit Doogal, Foley & Lardner’s chairman and CEO, highlighted the importance of entering the Raleigh market. He emphasized that the firm had been eyeing this market for some time but was waiting for the right opportunity to establish a substantial presence. The new team’s focus aligns with the firm’s goals of growing its health care, corporate, and private equity practices in North Carolina.

Building a Local Presence

Doogal mentioned the firm’s intention to grow its headcount in Raleigh significantly. He stressed the importance of hiring local talent and immersing the firm in the local community. “Thereâ€™s a lot of talented lawyers in that market, where we want to grow it and grow smartly with the right people,” he said. “But when we enter a market, we want to immerse ourselves in the market, we want to service clients in that market, we want to hire locally for that, we want to immerse ourselves in the community. That takes an office of critical mass.”

Future Prospects

The new Raleigh office marks a significant step in Foley & Lardner’s expansion plans. By bringing in a specialized team from K&L Gates, the firm aims to strengthen its position in the competitive legal landscape of North Carolina. Best of luck to Foley & Lardner as they continue to grow and make their mark in the Raleigh market.

