Legal Layoff News

Fenwick & West Announces Workforce Reduction Amidst Tech Market Challenges
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Fenwick & West, a prominent Silicon Valley firm renowned for its focus on technology, has announced a significant reduction in its workforce. This decision, affecting nearly 10% of the firm’s attorneys and staff, comes as a response to challenges stemming from stalled transactional markets within the tech sector.

Assessment and Decision-Making Process

In an email obtained by Bloomberg Law, firm chair Richard Dickson cited an “assessment of current and anticipated future demand” as the driving force behind the decision. Dickson acknowledged the necessity to align the firm’s resources with market conditions, leading to the regrettable but unavoidable reduction in personnel.

Industry Context

Fenwick & West, known for advising tech giants like Apple Inc., Oracle Corp., and Meta Platforms Inc., is not alone in facing these challenges. Similar tech-focused firms, including Cooley and Goodwin Procter, have also downsized their workforce in response to the downturn in transactional markets.

  
What
Where


Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

Insights from Legal Experts

Legal recruiter Summer Eberhard of Lateral Link expressed concern over the trend, highlighting the vulnerability of firms heavily invested in industries experiencing economic slowdowns. Eberhard noted that Fenwick’s aggressive hiring during the peak demand period exacerbated the misalignment between talent levels and client needs.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Firm Accountability and Support Measures

Dickson took responsibility for the situation and expressed remorse over the impact on the affected employees. However, Fenwick & West is implementing measures to support those impacted, offering a minimum of 13 weeks of base pay and health benefits, with longer-tenured employees receiving additional compensation, of up to 40 weeks.

Future Outlook

Despite the current challenges, Eberhard remains cautiously optimistic about the future of transactional practices within corporate law firms. While acknowledging the current slowdown, she anticipates a gradual uptick in demand over the coming year.



Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Expelled White Law Student Allowed to Pursue Discrimination Lawsuit Against Howard University School of Law
Breaking News

Expelled White Law Student Allowed to Pursue Discrimination Lawsuit Against Howard University School of Law
University of California College of the Law Prevails in Lawsuit Over Name Change
Law Students

University of California College of the Law Prevails in Lawsuit Over Name Change
Federal Prosecutors Charge 70 NYCHA Employees in Bribery Scheme
Legal News

Federal Prosecutors Charge 70 NYCHA Employees in Bribery Scheme
UC Berkeley Argues First Amendment Protects Against Antisemitism Lawsuit
Law Students

UC Berkeley Argues First Amendment Protects Against Antisemitism Lawsuit
Report Highlights: Associates’ Retention Factors in Law Firms
Lawyers

Report Highlights: Associates’ Retention Factors in Law Firms
Stuart Delery Returns to Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher
Legal News

Stuart Delery Returns to Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher
Arnold & Porter Bolsters Its Team with Six New Partners from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
Legal News

Arnold & Porter Bolsters Its Team with Six New Partners from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
Arrest Made in Sweepstakes Fraud Scheme
Legal News

Arrest Made in Sweepstakes Fraud Scheme
Insights from the Largest Survey of Transgender Individuals in the United States
Breaking News

Insights from the Largest Survey of Transgender Individuals in the United States
Former Biglaw Tax Partner Sentenced for Tax Scheme
Lawyers

Former Biglaw Tax Partner Sentenced for Tax Scheme

Legal Career Resources

January 23, 2024 Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 â€” Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top