Cloudflare’s Success Against Patent Trolls Continues
Cloudflare, renowned for its innovative approach to combating patent trolls, has secured another victory in its ongoing battle against Sable Networks. This triumph marks the second consecutive win for Cloudflare, underscoring the effectiveness of crowd-sourced prior art in dismantling patent infringement claims.

The Legal Battle Unfolds

Sable Networks, holding patents originally attributed to the now-defunct Caspian Networks, initiated legal action against Cloudflare and five other entities in 2021. Allegations of patent violations were levied against Cloudflare, sparking a legal confrontation in the US District Court for the Western District of Texas.

Cloudflare Emerges Victorious

In a recent jury verdict, Cloudflare not only successfully refuted infringement claims but also invalidated the final patent claim brought forth by Sable Networks. Remarkably, the jury reached its decision within a mere two-hour timeframe, solidifying Cloudflare’s legal triumph.

The Role of Project Jengo

Central to Cloudflare’s legal defense strategy was Project Jengo, an initiative launched in 2017 to crowd-source prior-art patents. This collaborative effort, bolstered by external investigators, proved instrumental in narrowing the scope of the case from four patents and approximately 100 claims to a single claim on patent number 7,012,919.

Modernizing Legal Defense

Cloudflare’s success against Sable Networks underscores the evolving landscape of technology and innovation. The patents asserted by Sable, rooted in early 2000s hardware-based router technology, were deemed incompatible with modern cloud-based services. Cloudflare’s ability to harness prior art effectively dismantled outdated patent claims, highlighting the incongruity between legacy patents and contemporary technological advancements.

Project Jengo’s Continued Impact

Following the resolution of the Sable case, Cloudflare has awarded a total of $70,000 through Project Jengo, with an additional $30,000 slated for distribution upon case conclusion. This initiative, which incentivizes individuals to unearth prior art, remains a cornerstone of Cloudflare’s proactive defense against patent trolls.



Upholding Innovation Amidst Legal Challenges

Cloudflare’s relentless pursuit of legal justice reflects its commitment to fostering innovation and protecting emerging companies from the stifling influence of patent trolls. With each successive victory, Cloudflare reaffirms its dedication to defending against threats to technological progress and preserving a fair and equitable innovation ecosystem.

