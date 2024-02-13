Lawyers

Levi & Korsinsky Agrees to Settle Retaliation Lawsuit Over Sex Discrimination Allegations
In a recent court filing, securities class-action law firm Levi & Korsinsky has resolved a lawsuit that accused its founding partners of retaliating against a lawyer who filed a lawsuit alleging sex discrimination. Plaintiff Amy Miller, along with the firm and founding partners Eduard Korsinsky and Joseph Levi, have agreed to the dismissal of Miller’s lawsuit in Manhattan federal court.

Agreement Reached with “With Prejudice” Dismissal

The agreement stipulates a dismissal “with prejudice,” preventing Miller from refiling her claims, although specific details of the settlement were not disclosed. Neither Korsinsky, Levi, nor their legal representatives at Epstein Becker & Green immediately responded to requests for comment. Similarly, Miller and her attorney, Samuel Maduegbuna, did not provide immediate responses.

Miller’s Current Status and Previous Allegations

Miller, now of counsel at the plaintiffs’ firm Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll in New York, previously served as a partner at Levi & Korsinsky. Her 2020 lawsuit alleged that she was terminated after seeking a fee-based bonus agreement comparable to male attorneys at the firm. Furthermore, Miller claimed she was sidelined from cases with significant fee potential and received smaller bonuses compared to attorneys she supervised.

Levi & Korsinsky’s Defense and Legal Proceedings

Levi & Korsinsky countered Miller’s allegations, highlighting her highest base salary among firm attorneys and contending her termination stemmed from active job searches. The firm cited Miller’s purported “unrelenting belligerent, defiant and disruptive performance and behavior.” U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ruled in September that Miller’s case could proceed, also determining that Levi & Korsinsky had filed counterclaims against Miller in retaliation.

Legal Details and Representation

The case, titled Miller v. Levi & Korsinsky, is ongoing in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York under docket number 1:20-cv-01390. Legal representation includes Samuel Maduegbuna of Maduegbuna Cooper for the plaintiff and Allen Roberts and Jessica Giambrone Palmese of Epstein Becker & Green for the defendants.

