Breaking News

Latham & Watkins Implements Access Changes for Hong Kong Lawyers
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In response to Beijing’s increased control over Hong Kong, global law firm Latham & Watkins has adjusted its policies regarding access to international databases for its Hong Kong-based lawyers. This move highlights the evolving challenges faced by multinational firms in navigating the regulatory landscape of the region.

Policy Changes and Implications

Latham & Watkins ranked as the world’s second-highest-grossing law firm, has informed its staff that automatic access to its international databases will no longer be granted to lawyers based in Hong Kong. While access to documents about China will remain accessible by default, starting this month, individuals in Hong Kong will require specific permission to view content from other regions, as disclosed by two sources familiar with the matter.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


This decision reflects the growing complexity of global entities operating within Hong Kong, historically renowned as an international financial center. It follows the enactment of new anti-espionage and data legislation by Beijing, which imposes restrictions on the flow of information out of China.

Operational Adjustments

Under the revised policy, Hong Kong lawyers are excluded from default access to content in databases covering the US, Europe, the Middle East, and other parts of Asia. By treating Hong Kong akin to mainland China in terms of database access, Latham & Watkins underscores its cautious approach amidst increasing regulatory scrutiny.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Additionally, the firm is segregating its Hong Kong office database from other Asian offices, such as those in Seoul, Singapore, and Tokyo. This restructuring aims to establish a distinct “Greater China” database shared with the Beijing office, aligning with evolving regulatory requirements and operational considerations.

Regulatory Concerns and Response

Concerns over the implications of Hong Kong’s security law amendments are palpable within the legal community. The alignment of data laws between Hong Kong and mainland China underscores the need for heightened vigilance regarding data management and access control.



Furthermore, recent developments, such as the closure of Latham & Watkins’ Shanghai office and advisories against bringing work laptops to mainland China, indicate a broader trend of regulatory risk mitigation by multinational firms operating in the region.

Context and Industry Response

Beijing’s tightening grip on Hong Kong, exemplified by the imposition of a sweeping national security law in 2020, has reverberated across industries. The erosion of civil liberties and the revocation of Hong Kong’s special trade status by the US have catalyzed strategic shifts among foreign companies.

Amidst geopolitical tensions and evolving regulatory landscapes, businesses are reassessing their presence in Hong Kong and recalibrating operational strategies to mitigate risks and adapt to changing circumstances. This trend is further accentuated by the enduring impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on economic dynamics in the region.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Former Biglaw Tax Partner Sentenced for Tax Scheme
Lawyers

Former Biglaw Tax Partner Sentenced for Tax Scheme
Law Enforcement Perspectives on U.S. Senate Border Security Bill
Legal News

Law Enforcement Perspectives on U.S. Senate Border Security Bill
American Bar Association Mandates Academic Freedom Policies for Law Schools
Law Students

American Bar Association Mandates Academic Freedom Policies for Law Schools
Novartis Announces Acquisition of MorphoSys for $2.9 Billion
Legal News

Novartis Announces Acquisition of MorphoSys for $2.9 Billion
Reactions to Trans ‘Outing’ Policy Proposed by Rocklin School Board
Law Students

Reactions to Trans ‘Outing’ Policy Proposed by Rocklin School Board
Lead Defense Lawyer in Landmark Mass Tort Case Transitions to New Firm
Legal News

Lead Defense Lawyer in Landmark Mass Tort Case Transitions to New Firm
Legal Services Sector Sees Job Losses in January
Legal Jobs

Legal Services Sector Sees Job Losses in January
Education Department’s Efforts to Aid College Financial Aid System Facing Delays
Law Students

Education Department’s Efforts to Aid College Financial Aid System Facing Delays
The Evolving Landscape of Tech Layoffs: A Shift in Silicon Valley’s Culture
Breaking News

The Evolving Landscape of Tech Layoffs: A Shift in Silicon Valley’s Culture
Growing Legal Challenges Threaten Kroger-Albertsons Merger
Legal News

Growing Legal Challenges Threaten Kroger-Albertsons Merger

Legal Career Resources

January 23, 2024 Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 â€” Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top