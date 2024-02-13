Breaking News

Federal Judge Blocks Ohio Law Requiring Parental Consent for Social Media Use by Minors
OHIO- A federal judge has halted the implementation of a new Ohio law aimed at regulating minors’ access to social media platforms. The legislation mandated that social media companies obtain parental consent for users under the age of 16. The decision, made by Chief U.S. District Judge Algenon Marbley, comes in response to a lawsuit filed by NetChoice, a tech industry trade group, which argued that the law infringed upon minors’ First Amendment rights.

Background and Legal Challenge

Ohio’s Social Media Parental Notification Act passed in July, sought to address growing concerns about the impact of social media on children’s mental health and vulnerability to online predators. However, Marbley sided with NetChoice, which represents major platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook, stating that the law was overly broad and not appropriately tailored to achieve its objectives.

Judicial Ruling and Implications

Judge Marbley’s ruling effectively puts Ohio’s law on hold indefinitely, pending further litigation. This decision marks another instance of courts intervening in state-level attempts to regulate online platforms in the interest of protecting minors. Marbley emphasized that while addressing the risks associated with social media is crucial, the methods employed must respect constitutional rights.

Reaction and Call for Congressional Action

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine expressed disappointment with the ruling, highlighting concerns about the negative impact of social media on minors’ mental health. He called for federal intervention, suggesting that Congress should take action to safeguard children nationwide. This case underscores the ongoing debate over the appropriate balance between protecting minors online and upholding free speech principles.

NetChoice’s Legal Challenges

NetChoice has been at the forefront of legal battles against similar legislation in other states, successfully challenging laws in Arkansas and California. The organization continues to contest restrictions on social media in various jurisdictions, including Utah.

