Settlement Reached in Proskauer Rose Lawsuit

In a recent development, U.S. law firm Proskauer Rose announced on Thursday that it had reached a settlement agreement with its former chief operating officer, Jonathan O’Brien. This resolution comes after accusations against O’Brien, alleging the misappropriation of confidential information and attempts to poach employees for a competitor.

Terms of the Settlement

Under the terms of the agreement, both parties have jointly petitioned a federal judge in Manhattan to issue an order preventing O’Brien and any associated parties from utilizing Proskauer’s proprietary and confidential data. However, specific details regarding other facets of the settlement remain undisclosed.

Response and Silence

Neither Proskauer nor O’Brien’s legal team representatives immediately responded to requests for comment. Additionally, efforts to reach a spokesperson for the firm proved futile.

Conclusion of Litigation

This settlement effectively concludes Proskauer’s year-long legal battle with O’Brien, who was terminated from his position in December 2022, just before his anticipated move to competitor Paul Hastings.

Allegations and Denials

Proskauer’s lawsuit against O’Brien, which began the previous year, alleged that he absconded with 34 gigabytes of sensitive data, including financial records, client databases, and partner evaluations, as he prepared to transition to Paul Hastings. However, O’Brien has consistently refuted these claims, asserting that he downloaded the information for work during a scheduled vacation.

Further Allegations

The lawsuit against O’Brien was expanded in May, with Proskauer alleging additional misconduct. This included accusations of misusing his position to secure reimbursements for personal expenses totaling over $150,000 and directing charitable donations linked to himself and his spouse.

By settling, both Proskauer Rose and Jonathan O’Brien aim to end protracted legal proceedings, although the finer details of the resolution remain undisclosed to the public.

