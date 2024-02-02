Law Students

NextGen Bar Exam to Replace ExamSoft in July 2026
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The forthcoming revamped bar exam set to debut in July 2026 is set to abandon ExamSoft, the testing platform fraught with a history of technical glitches. On Tuesday, the National Conference of Bar Examiners disclosed its decision to switch from ExamSoft, widely utilized by states for the existing bar exam, to a different testing software for the NextGen bar exam.

Surpass Assessment Software Chosen as Replacement

The transition to Surpass Assessment software follows numerous technological issues encountered with ExamSoft. Notably, the company settled a lawsuit in 2015 for $2.1 million after bar exam takers couldnâ€™t upload their test answers, an incident dubbed “barmageddon” in legal circles.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


ExamSoft Under Scrutiny During COVID-19

ExamSoft’s software faced heightened scrutiny amid the COVID-19 pandemic when remote administration of the exam, utilizing laptop microphones and cameras for monitoring, led to widespread technical disruptions. Instances of computers crashing mid-test were reported during the July 2021 exams nationwide. An investigation by the State Bar of California revealed significant tech issues, affecting nearly 31% of remote exam takers, with 2% experiencing data loss or time constraints. ExamSoft attributed these problems to excessive memory usage by the video proctoring component.

Diversity in Software Providers

States can select from ExamSoft, Extegrity, or ILG Technologies to deliver the written portions of their bar exams. California, New York, and Florida utilize ExamSoft, while Texas, Illinois, and New Jersey opt for ILG. Extegrity’s chief operating officer, Greg Sarab, cautioned against a single software platform for all states, citing potential risks.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Transition to Surpass Assessment

Surpass Assessmentâ€™s software, already trusted by professional licensing boards such as the National Board of Medical Examiners and American Nurses Credentialing Center, will be the new choice for administering the NextGen Bar Exam. This transition also marks a shift to a fully computerized exam format, eliminating the traditional paper question booklets and Scantron sheets.

Embracing Skills-Oriented Evaluation

The NextGen bar exam aims to be more skills-oriented, reducing reliance on rote memorization of law. The National Conference will offer the current exam and the NextGen test from July 2026 through February 2028, with plans to administer the new test exclusively after that.



The financial terms of the agreement between the National Conference and Surpass Assessment have not been disclosed.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Three US Firms Elevate Newly Qualified Solicitor Remuneration Amid Ongoing Pay War
Legal News

Three US Firms Elevate Newly Qualified Solicitor Remuneration Amid Ongoing Pay War
Alabama’s Historic Execution Using Nitrogen Gas
Breaking News

Alabama’s Historic Execution Using Nitrogen Gas
Estate of George Carlin Sues Podcasters Over AI-Generated Comedy Routine
Legal Technology News

Estate of George Carlin Sues Podcasters Over AI-Generated Comedy Routine
Federal Antitrust Enforcers Issue Warning on Messaging App Records
Legal News

Federal Antitrust Enforcers Issue Warning on Messaging App Records
University of California Regents Delay Plan to Hire Unauthorized Immigrants
Law Students

University of California Regents Delay Plan to Hire Unauthorized Immigrants
Appeals Court Rejects Complex Test, Reinforces Need for Clear Ownership Guidelines
Legal News

Appeals Court Rejects Complex Test, Reinforces Need for Clear Ownership Guidelines
Visa and Mastercard Challenge U.S. Supreme Court Over Class Action Order
Legal News

Visa and Mastercard Challenge U.S. Supreme Court Over Class Action Order
Federal Appeals Courts Establish AI Committees
Legal News

Federal Appeals Courts Establish AI Committees
Former Locke Lord Partner Sentenced to 10 Years in Cryptocurrency Fraud Case
Lawyers

Former Locke Lord Partner Sentenced to 10 Years in Cryptocurrency Fraud Case
Georgia State University Professor Creates Unique Learning Experience
Law Students

Georgia State University Professor Creates Unique Learning Experience

Legal Career Resources

January 23, 2024 Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 â€” Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top