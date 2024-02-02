Portland Tech Company Secures Lucrative Settlement in Patent Dispute

Portland-based tech company PayRange has reached a significant settlement in a patent infringement lawsuit, potentially earning more than $62 million in licensing fees over the next decade. The lawsuit, which targeted Florida-based KioSoft Technologies, concluded with an agreement that solidified PayRange’s position in the market.

Background: PayRange’s Innovative Solutions

PayRange specializes in developing hardware devices and accompanying software designed to modernize vending machines, enabling them to accept mobile payments. Established in 2013, the company boasts a portfolio of patents safeguarding its pioneering technologies.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

What

Where

Search Jobs

The Legal Battle Unfolds

In 2020, PayRange initiated legal proceedings against KioSoft Technologies, alleging patent infringement related to its proprietary payment solutionsâ€”the dispute centered on the unauthorized use of PayRange’s patented technology in KioSoft’s products.

The Settlement Terms

Following negotiations, both parties reached a settlement that obliges KioSoft to license PayRange’s patented technology for ten years. The agreement includes a base license fee of $40 million, with the potential for additional payments exceeding $62 million based on specific performance criteria.

PayRange’s Triumph and Vision

Paresh Patel, the founder and CEO of PayRange, hailed the settlement as validation of the company’s innovative prowess. Patel emphasized the significance of intellectual property rights in driving technological advancements and fostering a culture of innovation. He reaffirmed PayRange’s commitment to vigorously defending its patents against future infringements.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Uncover exclusive insights and strategic approaches through the State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market 2024â€”an in-depth report delving into the intricate patterns and current trends within the lateral law firm market.

A Costly Defense

Patel disclosed that PayRange has invested approximately $10 million in defending its patents, underscoring its unwavering dedication to protecting its intellectual property rights.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More