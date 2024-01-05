Lawyers

U.S. Attorney General Addresses Violent Crime and Public Servant Threats
Download PDF
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland led a pivotal discussion at the Department of Justice on Friday, aimed at addressing the alarming surge in violent crime across the United States. Alongside Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monoco, Garland emphasized their commitment to combating the rise in threats against public servants, including law enforcement personnel, judges, members of Congress, and election workers.

Comprehensive Interagency Approach

The convened panel comprised representatives from key federal agencies, including the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Drug Enforcement Agency, U.S. Marshalls, and other Department of Justice officials. The collaborative effort sought to explore practical strategies to combat violent crime and facilitate the sharing of successful methods with regions in need.

  
What
Where


Encouraging National Progress

Recent data shared by Garland demonstrated positive strides in the fight against violent crime nationwide. The FBI reported a noteworthy 6% reduction in homicides from 2021 to 2022, while the Major Cities Police Chiefs Association highlighted a double-digit drop in murders across 69 major U.S. cities in the past year.

Attributing this progress to the violent crime reduction strategy initiated in 2021, Garland detailed the department’s efforts, including the distribution of technological tools to state and local law enforcement agencies. Additionally, prosecutorial tools have been shared to aid in the arrest and conviction of repeat offenders and criminal organizations identified as principal contributors to violent crime.

Legislative Backing and Safer Communities Act Impact



Garland underscored the importance of legislative support, specifically citing the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. This legislation provided the Department of Justice with enhanced tools for prosecuting individuals, including minors, who illegally obtain firearms. In the 18 months since the law’s enactment, 527 firearms have been kept out of the hands of young people.

Addressing Crime Disparities

While acknowledging overall progress, Garland highlighted specific areas facing challenges, notably Washington, D.C., which experienced a 39% increase in violent crime in 2023, including a 35% spike in murders. Garland teased an upcoming announcement outlining targeted efforts to address crime in the nation’s capital.

Confronting Threats Against Public Servants

Expressing concern over a disturbing surge in threats against public servants, Garland disclosed that the Justice Department investigated and charged individuals for making violent threats against FBI agents, federal judges, members of Congress, presidential candidates, and election workers. He condemned the recent bomb threats against courthouses across the country and announced measures to intensify efforts in combatting these threats, describing them as a direct threat to the fabric of democracy.

