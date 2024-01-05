Law Students

Supreme Court’s Affirmative Action Ban: Minority Law School Applicants Defy Predictions
The U.S. Supreme Court’s ban on affirmative action in college admissions, implemented in June, has not resulted in the anticipated decline in minority law school applicants. The latest Law School Admission Council data reveals a record-high 43% representation of people of color in the current national law school applicant pool. Additionally, the number of minority applicants has witnessed a notable 7% increase compared to the same period last year.

Diverse Applicant Pool Signals Resilience

As the fall 2024 admissions cycle reaches its midway point, there is a remarkable 4% overall increase in the total number of applicants nationwide. A substantial 15% surge in the number of individuals registered to take the Law School Admission Test later this month suggests a potential further expansion of the applicant pool.

  
The increased diversity in the applicant pool stands as a testament to the resilience of minority candidates in the face of the Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling. Efforts by law schools and the Law School Admission Council to reassure minority candidates that they are still highly valued have played a pivotal role in maintaining applicant numbers.

Adaptation Strategies by Law Schools

Many law schools have adapted by refining essay prompts in response to the Supreme Court’s decision, which prohibits considering race in admissions decisions. While the ruling eliminates the use of race as a direct factor, candidates are still permitted to discuss their racial background in essays and personal statements.

Encouraging Trends in Minority Applications



Data from the Law School Admission Council reveals promising trends among specific minority groups. Hispanic applicants have surged by nearly 9%, Black applicants have increased by over 7%, and the number of Asian applicants has risen by more than 6%. In contrast, white applicants have seen a more modest 1% increase year-over-year.

Potential Impact on Future Admissions

Despite the current resilience, concerns linger about potential long-term consequences. Aaron Taylor, the executive director of the AccessLex Center for Legal Education Excellence, warns that if denial rates among applicants of color rise after the current admission cycle, future declines in applications from these groups may be observed. Research indicates that the negative impacts of affirmative action bans tend to intensify over time.

Diversity Records and the Affirmative Action Legacy

The current crop of first-year law students, admitted just before the Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling, comprises the most diverse class on record. Representing 40% of people of color, this year’s first-year students have surpassed the 2022 record of 39%, emphasizing the positive impact of affirmative action policies on achieving greater diversity in legal education.

