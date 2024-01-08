Legal News

Former Legal Assistant Alleges Sexual Discrimination and Retaliation at Edgar Snyder and Associates
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a recent federal lawsuit filed on December 29, Marilyn Chavez, a former legal assistant at Edgar Snyder and Associates, has accused the law firm and its CEO, Armand Leonelli, of sexual discrimination and retaliation. The lawsuit claims that Chavez was terminated from her position shortly after filing a sexual harassment complaint against Leonelli.

Allegations Against Armand Leonelli

The court filing details numerous instances of inappropriate behavior by Mr. Leonelli, including regular misogynistic remarks and unwarranted sexual advances toward female employees. Chavez, who became a target of these advances in mid-2022, describes a persistent pattern of unwanted flirtatious behavior that she attempted to deter with a professional demeanor.

Harassing and Intimidating Actions

The lawsuit outlines a series of harassing and intimidating actions, such as Mr. Leonelli allegedly staring inappropriately at Chavez and initiating physical contact by blocking her path in the hallway or elevator. One specific incident highlighted in the filing occurred in the office cafeteria, where Mr. Leonelli allegedly made a suggestive comment about what he believed Chavez and her coworkers were discussing.

  
What
Where


Want to know if you’re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossing’s salary surveys.

Unfavorable Treatment at After-Work Happy Hour

The filing recounts an incident during an after-work happy hour in July, where Mr. Leonelli reportedly berated Chavez for not consuming alcohol and declined to sit at a table next to him when instructed to do so. The lawsuit alleges that these incidents created a hostile work environment.

Retaliation Following Complaint to HR

Chavez contacted the law firm’s human resources department one week after the July incident, providing a written statement detailing months of troubling interactions. She also discussed these issues with a human resources employee on a video call. According to the lawsuit, the day after she spoke with HR, Chavez received notice that the investigation into her complaint had concluded and was deemed unfounded. Subsequently, she was terminated from her position.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Termination of Others Involved in Investigation

The lawsuit further claims that “one or more additional female employees” were also fired due to their participation in the investigation. The law firm, in response, has affirmed its commitment to providing a safe and respectful workplace and expressed confidence in the justice system.

Make informed decisions in real-time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be informed of the latest legal updates.



In a statement, the law firm said, “While we vehemently disagree with the depiction of events in the filing, we respect the legal process. Because of our belief in the justice system, we are optimistic a favorable outcome for our firm will result when a comprehensive picture of the facts is presented.” The case highlights employees’ ongoing challenges in addressing workplace harassment and discrimination issues.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Federal Prosecutor Urges Public Assistance in Identifying Capitol Attack Suspects
Legal News

Federal Prosecutor Urges Public Assistance in Identifying Capitol Attack Suspects
The Evolution of AI and U.S. Copyright Law in 2024
Legal News

The Evolution of AI and U.S. Copyright Law in 2024
Pierson Ferdinand: A Historic Debut in the Legal Landscape
Breaking News

Pierson Ferdinand: A Historic Debut in the Legal Landscape
New York Special Election Faces Controversy as Republicans Challenge Mail-In Voting
Legal News

New York Special Election Faces Controversy as Republicans Challenge Mail-In Voting
Navigating the Intersection of Artificial Intelligence and the Legal System: Chief Justice John Roberts Urges Caution and Adaptation
Lawyers

Navigating the Intersection of Artificial Intelligence and the Legal System: Chief Justice John Roberts Urges Caution and Adaptation
Legal Battles Loom as Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Litigation Enters Crucial Phase
Legal News

Legal Battles Loom as Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Litigation Enters Crucial Phase
NRA Faces Setback as New York Court Dismisses Counterclaims in Charity Lawsuit
Legal News

NRA Faces Setback as New York Court Dismisses Counterclaims in Charity Lawsuit
Ohio Supreme Court Issues Controversial Ruling on Former U.S. Prosecutor’s Misconduct
Lawyers

Ohio Supreme Court Issues Controversial Ruling on Former U.S. Prosecutor’s Misconduct
The Impact of Generative AI on the Legal Landscape: A Glimpse into 2024
Law Students

The Impact of Generative AI on the Legal Landscape: A Glimpse into 2024
McKinsey & Co Agrees to $78 Million Settlement in Opioid Epidemic Case
Legal News

McKinsey & Co Agrees to $78 Million Settlement in Opioid Epidemic Case

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top