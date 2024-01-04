White & Case Attracts Top Talent from Paul, Weiss in Strategic Private Equity Move

Global Co-Chair of M&A and Private Equity Practice, Taurie Zeitzer, Joins White & Case

U.S. law firm White & Case announced a significant addition to its team on Thursday, revealing the hiring of Taurie Zeitzer, a distinguished figure and global co-chair of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison’s M&A and private equity practice.

Zeitzer’s New Role at White & Case

In her new role, Zeitzer is set to become the co-head of White & Case’s global private equity industry group, based in the firm’s New York office. This strategic move positions her at the forefront of the firm’s efforts to strengthen its competitive private equity sector presence.

A Trusted Advisor to Apollo Global Management

Notably, Paul Weiss described Zeitzer as a “trusted advisor” to Apollo Global Management, a major player in private equity and a long-standing client of the firm since 1998. Zeitzer was pivotal in advising Apollo on significant deals, including the $5 billion purchase of Yahoo! and AOL from Verizon Communications and the $1.4 billion sale of its Diamond Resorts business to Hilton Grand Vacations in 2021.

Zeitzer’s Recent Deals with Apollo

Last year, Zeitzer continued her successful collaboration with Apollo, advising on two multibillion-dollar take-private deals: the $8.1 billion purchase of specialty chemicals distributor Univar Solutions and the $5.2 billion purchase of U.S. aerospace supplier Arconic Corp.

Transition to White & Case

While Zeitzer refrained from disclosing which clients would accompany her to White & Case, the firm’s expansive size and global footprint motivated the move. White & Case boasts over 2,600 lawyers across more than 40 offices worldwide, providing an ideal platform for Zeitzer, who emphasized the global reach of her transactions.

Zeitzer’s Impressive Legal Background

Before joining Paul Weiss in 2015, Zeitzer held partner positions at prominent law firms, including Kirkland & Ellis and Latham & Watkins, showcasing her extensive legal experience.

Paul Weiss Developments

In response to Zeitzer’s departure, Paul Weiss expressed gratitude for her contributions and wished her success in her future endeavors. Notably, the law firm has actively reshaped its private equity practice, hiring 13 lawyers from Kirkland & Ellis in September, including Neel Sachdev and Roger Johnson, who now co-lead Paul Weiss’ London office.

Private Equity Landscape and Law Firm Rankings

Advising on private equity-backed deals remains a crucial practice for large corporate law firms, constituting 20% of global M&A activity last year, as reported by LSEG. While the previous year experienced a slowdown in private equity deals compared to 2019, some industry experts predict a brighter outlook for strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Regarding law firm rankings, Paul Weiss climbed from 18th to 8th place in LSEG’s M&A adviser rankings for 2023, whereas White & Case’s ranking shifted from 6th to 9th. Both firms maintained similar market shares at close to 8%.

