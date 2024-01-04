Legal News

Quinn Emanuel Opens New Delaware Office, Appoints Michael Barlow as Partner
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a strategic move to bolster its presence in Delaware, renowned U.S. law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan announced hiring Michael Barlow as a partner to lead its newly established office in Wilmington. Delaware, famous for hosting one of the nation’s most influential courts for corporate litigation, has become a focal point for legal practices seeking to enhance their capabilities in this field.

Barlow’s Extensive Experience and Integration into the Quinn Family

Michael Barlow, a former partner at Wilmington-based Abrams & Bayliss, brings a wealth of experience to Quinn Emanuel. Having collaborated with the firm’s lawyers for several years on cases within the Delaware Court of Chancery, Barlow’s transition to Quinn Emanuel is viewed as a seamless integration.

Quinn Emanuel’s Andrew Rossman, who leads the M&A litigation practice, emphasized the increasing demand for experienced Delaware practitioners within the firm. Rossman expressed that Barlow’s affiliation with Quinn Emanuel extends beyond professional collaboration, describing him as part of the Quinn family.

  
What
Where


Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

Expanding Caseload and Commitment to Delaware

Quinn Emanuel has witnessed exponential growth in its Delaware caseload, handling three simultaneous trials in July 2023. Recognizing the significance of Delaware in corporate litigation, the firm views the establishment of the new office as a formal commitment to the state’s legal community.

As the leader of the Delaware office, Barlow views this expansion as a strategic commitment and intends to foster growth. Currently, the office comprises Barlow as its sole member, but there are plans to expand the team shortly.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Transition Acknowledged by Abrams & Bayliss

Thompson Bayliss, managing partner of Abrams & Bayliss, acknowledged Barlow’s departure in a statement by Quinn Emanuel. While expressing that Barlow would be missed, Bayliss conveyed enthusiasm about the move to Quinn Emanuel. He highlighted the ongoing collaboration between the two firms on various cases, emphasizing the positive outlook for future partnerships.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.



Ongoing Legal Engagements

Quinn Emanuel is involved in significant legal battles within Delaware, including defending a $267 million fee award before the Delaware Supreme Court. The firm’s track record includes being one of the plaintiff firms that secured a substantial $1 billion settlement for Dell Technologies shareholders in a Delaware Chancery Court case.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Maine Disqualifies Trump from Primary Ballot Over Capitol Attack
Legal News

Maine Disqualifies Trump from Primary Ballot Over Capitol Attack
Google Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Secret Internet Tracking
Legal News

Google Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Secret Internet Tracking
Yale Law School’s Bold Move Sparks National Debate on U.S. News Rankings
Law Students

Yale Law School’s Bold Move Sparks National Debate on U.S. News Rankings
Harvard University’s Political Donations Revealed: Democrats Dominate in 2024 Cycle
Breaking News

Harvard University’s Political Donations Revealed: Democrats Dominate in 2024 Cycle
Consumer Attorneys Seek Consolidation of Home Sellers’ Lawsuits in Antitrust Battle
Lawyers

Consumer Attorneys Seek Consolidation of Home Sellers’ Lawsuits in Antitrust Battle
Major PFAS Lawsuits Result in Over $11 Billion Settlements
Legal News

Major PFAS Lawsuits Result in Over $11 Billion Settlements
U.S. Military Implements Sweeping Reforms to Address Sexual Assault Crisis
Legal News

U.S. Military Implements Sweeping Reforms to Address Sexual Assault Crisis
Harvard University Faces Unprecedented Challenges: An In-Depth Analysis
Law Students

Harvard University Faces Unprecedented Challenges: An In-Depth Analysis
Federal Judge Rules Against Idaho’s Ban on Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Minors
Legal News

Federal Judge Rules Against Idaho’s Ban on Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Minors
Federal Trade Commission Files Lawsuit Against Grand Canyon University
Law Students

Federal Trade Commission Files Lawsuit Against Grand Canyon University

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top