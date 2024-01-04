Quinn Emanuel Opens New Delaware Office, Appoints Michael Barlow as Partner

In a strategic move to bolster its presence in Delaware, renowned U.S. law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan announced hiring Michael Barlow as a partner to lead its newly established office in Wilmington. Delaware, famous for hosting one of the nation’s most influential courts for corporate litigation, has become a focal point for legal practices seeking to enhance their capabilities in this field.

Barlow’s Extensive Experience and Integration into the Quinn Family

Michael Barlow, a former partner at Wilmington-based Abrams & Bayliss, brings a wealth of experience to Quinn Emanuel. Having collaborated with the firm’s lawyers for several years on cases within the Delaware Court of Chancery, Barlow’s transition to Quinn Emanuel is viewed as a seamless integration.

Quinn Emanuel’s Andrew Rossman, who leads the M&A litigation practice, emphasized the increasing demand for experienced Delaware practitioners within the firm. Rossman expressed that Barlow’s affiliation with Quinn Emanuel extends beyond professional collaboration, describing him as part of the Quinn family.

Expanding Caseload and Commitment to Delaware

Quinn Emanuel has witnessed exponential growth in its Delaware caseload, handling three simultaneous trials in July 2023. Recognizing the significance of Delaware in corporate litigation, the firm views the establishment of the new office as a formal commitment to the state’s legal community.

As the leader of the Delaware office, Barlow views this expansion as a strategic commitment and intends to foster growth. Currently, the office comprises Barlow as its sole member, but there are plans to expand the team shortly.

Transition Acknowledged by Abrams & Bayliss

Thompson Bayliss, managing partner of Abrams & Bayliss, acknowledged Barlow’s departure in a statement by Quinn Emanuel. While expressing that Barlow would be missed, Bayliss conveyed enthusiasm about the move to Quinn Emanuel. He highlighted the ongoing collaboration between the two firms on various cases, emphasizing the positive outlook for future partnerships.

Ongoing Legal Engagements

Quinn Emanuel is involved in significant legal battles within Delaware, including defending a $267 million fee award before the Delaware Supreme Court. The firm’s track record includes being one of the plaintiff firms that secured a substantial $1 billion settlement for Dell Technologies shareholders in a Delaware Chancery Court case.

