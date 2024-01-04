U.S. Anti-Discrimination Agency Opposes Tesla’s Bid to Pause Racial Bias Lawsuit

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), a U.S. anti-discrimination agency, has submitted a filing urging a federal judge to reject Tesla Inc.’s request to halt a lawsuit addressing widespread racial bias allegations at its flagship Fremont, California, assembly plant.

EEOC Defends Lawsuit

In the filing presented in federal court in San Francisco, the EEOC refuted Tesla’s argument that its September lawsuit duplicates two other pending racial discrimination cases against the electric carmaker. The agency accused Tesla of filing a baseless motion aimed at diverting attention from the substantive allegations and serious racial issues allegedly prevailing at the Fremont facilities.

Allegations Against Tesla

The EEOC’s lawsuit, filed in September, contends that from 2015 to the present, Black workers at the Fremont plant have consistently experienced racial slurs and offensive graffiti, including swastikas and nooses, and faced retaliation for reporting such incidents.

Previous Cases

The California Civil Rights Department filed a 2022 lawsuit accusing Tesla of tolerating similar discriminatory conditions and making biased decisions regarding pay, promotions, and work assignments for Black workers. Additionally, a proposed class action initiated by Tesla workers in 2017 alleges racial harassment.

Tesla’s Response and Appeals

Tesla, maintaining its innocence, did not immediately respond to the recent filing by the EEOC. The company is also appealing a $3.2 million award granted to a Black former elevator operator at the Fremont plant in a separate racial harassment lawsuit.

Tesla’s Motion Disputed

Last month, Tesla filed a motion to dismiss the EEOC lawsuit, asserting that the commission rushed to sue due to an interagency feud with the California agency. Tesla argued that the California case and the proposed class action should take precedence since they involve similar claims.

EEOC’s Counterargument

In its recent filing, the EEOC countered Tesla’s motion by stating that its case is distinct as it alleges violations of federal workplace discrimination law, unlike the other cases in state court governed by California laws. The commission also disputed Tesla’s claim that it could not settle the claims before the lawsuit.

Ongoing Legal Battle

As the legal proceedings unfold, the EEOC continues to assert the gravity of the racial problems at Tesla’s Fremont facilities, emphasizing the need for a thorough examination of the allegations without delay. Tesla’s response to the EEOC’s recent filing and the overall legal battle surrounding racial bias allegations remain crucial aspects of this ongoing dispute.

