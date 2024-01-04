Breaking News

Boutique Firm Alleges Copyright Infringement Against Winston & Strawn
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The Hsuanyeh Law Group, a Boston-based boutique law firm, has filed a lawsuit alleging copyright infringement against Winston & Strawn. The suit, filed on December 26, claims that Winston & Strawn’s motion to dismiss bore a “striking resemblance” to the motion filed by the boutique firm. The accusation further asserts that Winston & Strawn copied the motion “nearly verbatim.”

Detailed Allegations

The Hsuanyeh Law Group contends that Winston & Strawn even replicated their introduction without any modification. This legal dispute, now in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, raises serious concerns about intellectual property rights and professional ethics within the legal community.

Timeline of Events

The crux revolves around Rule 12 motions filed by both law firms. The Hsuanyeh Law Group initiated its motion on August 23, aiming to dismiss patent infringement claims brought by Unification Technologies. Intriguingly, Winston & Strawn, representing a co-defendant, submitted a remarkably similar Rule 12 motion the very next day. It is worth noting that the Hsuanyeh Law Group secured copyright protection for their motion on August 30.

  
What
Where


Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Legal Ramifications

The Hsuanyeh Law Group is seeking actual and statutory damages, with a particular emphasis on the statutory damages for copyright infringement, which can reach up to $150,000. The lawsuit underscores the importance of protecting intellectual property in the legal realm and serves as a cautionary tale for law firms reproducing legal documents.

Response from Winston & Strawn

Winston & Strawn’s Assistant General Counsel, Brant C. Weidner, responded to the allegations in a letter dated December 15. While acknowledging the copyright claim, Weidner raised substantive concerns about the validity of the threatened copyright claim. He contended that the claim suffered from “numerous substantive infirmities.” Additionally, Weidner argued that the Hsuanyeh Law Group could only recover damages if the motion were considered “published” before registration, citing that filing through PACER does not constitute publication under copyright law.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Knowledge is power, and knowing your earning potential is no exception. Check out LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys to gain valuable insights.

Legal Complexities

Weidner elaborated on the legal complexities surrounding copyright infringement, emphasizing that a PACER filing lacks commercial advantage, a crucial criterion for defining publication. He maintained that, at best, the filing represented a “public display” rather than publication. Weidner further asserted that even if statutory damages were applicable, the maximum recoverable amount for non-willful infringement would be capped at $30,000.



Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Maine Disqualifies Trump from Primary Ballot Over Capitol Attack
Legal News

Maine Disqualifies Trump from Primary Ballot Over Capitol Attack
Google Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Secret Internet Tracking
Legal News

Google Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Secret Internet Tracking
Yale Law School’s Bold Move Sparks National Debate on U.S. News Rankings
Law Students

Yale Law School’s Bold Move Sparks National Debate on U.S. News Rankings
Harvard University’s Political Donations Revealed: Democrats Dominate in 2024 Cycle
Breaking News

Harvard University’s Political Donations Revealed: Democrats Dominate in 2024 Cycle
Consumer Attorneys Seek Consolidation of Home Sellers’ Lawsuits in Antitrust Battle
Lawyers

Consumer Attorneys Seek Consolidation of Home Sellers’ Lawsuits in Antitrust Battle
Major PFAS Lawsuits Result in Over $11 Billion Settlements
Legal News

Major PFAS Lawsuits Result in Over $11 Billion Settlements
U.S. Military Implements Sweeping Reforms to Address Sexual Assault Crisis
Legal News

U.S. Military Implements Sweeping Reforms to Address Sexual Assault Crisis
Harvard University Faces Unprecedented Challenges: An In-Depth Analysis
Law Students

Harvard University Faces Unprecedented Challenges: An In-Depth Analysis
Federal Judge Rules Against Idaho’s Ban on Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Minors
Legal News

Federal Judge Rules Against Idaho’s Ban on Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Minors
Federal Trade Commission Files Lawsuit Against Grand Canyon University
Law Students

Federal Trade Commission Files Lawsuit Against Grand Canyon University

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top