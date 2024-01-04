Lance Jasper Joins Akin Gump to Strengthen White Collar Defense and Government Investigations Practice

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, a prominent law firm based in Los Angeles, is bolstering its white-collar defense and government investigations practice with the addition of Lance Jasper, former senior counsel at the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Jasper, renowned for leading the SEC’s investigation into the $650 million Ponzi scheme orchestrated by Hollywood actor Zachary Horwitz, joins Akin Gump as a partner.

Impressive SEC Track Record

Lance Jasper’s career at the SEC, where he served as senior counsel in the enforcement division, has been marked by significant achievements. Notably, he thoroughly investigated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act involving the Brazilian state-owned energy company PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA. This investigation resulted in a substantial $1.8 billion SEC settlement, one of the agency’s largest settlements.

Unraveling Hollywood’s Ponzi Scheme

Jasper’s expertise came to the forefront during the investigation into Zachary Horwitz, also known as Zach Avery and his elaborate $650 million Ponzi scheme. The actor admitted to fabricating film deals with significant entities like HBO and Netflix to deceive investors into contributing substantial funds to his production company, 1inMM Capital. The investigation ultimately led to Horwitz receiving a 20-year prison sentence in 2022, marking one of Hollywood’s most significant Ponzi schemes.

Akin Gump’s Strategic Move

In an interview, Lance Jasper expressed his enthusiasm about joining Akin Gump, emphasizing the firm’s top-tier reputation in white-collar practice. Akin’s chair, Kim Koopersmith, echoed this sentiment: “We are fortunate to have a true tier one white collar practice at one of the most active periods of government regulation and enforcement.” The addition of Lance Jasper, with his impeccable SEC background, aligns seamlessly with the firm’s strategy to fortify its position in the legal landscape.

Recent Additions at Akin Gump

Akin Gump has been actively expanding its legal prowess, not only in Los Angeles but also in New York. Earlier this week, the firm welcomed James Munsell, a partner from Sidley Austin, to enhance its investment management practice in New York. These strategic moves underscore Akin Gump’s commitment to staying at the forefront of legal expertise during a dynamic government regulation and enforcement period.

