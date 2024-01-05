Federal Prosecutor Urges Public Assistance in Identifying Capitol Attack Suspects

As the third anniversary of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol approaches, U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, responsible for overseeing over 1,200 cases related to the incident, called upon Americans to actively aid investigators in identifying suspects. In a press conference, Graves emphasized the significance of public cooperation in bringing justice to the perpetrators of the assault.

Urgent Appeal for Assistance

Comparing the tumultuous events of January 6 to a “lynch mob,” Graves urged citizens to help identify around 80 individuals believed to have assaulted police officers during the riot. Describing the chaos that unfolded that day as a “medieval battle,” he underscored the severity of the situation, stating that the Capitol siege marked the largest single-day mass assault on law enforcement officers in U.S. history.

Unprecedented Law Enforcement Assault

“The siege of the Capitol is likely the largest single day of mass assault of law enforcement officers in our nation’s history,” Graves declared. Over 440 individuals have faced charges related to assaulting, resisting, or impeding police, with approximately 120 of them accused of using dangerous weapons or causing bodily injury.

The Roots of Violence

While Graves refrained from mentioning the former president by name, he attributed the violence on January 6 to claims of a stolen election. He noted that the story of that day unfolded shortly after the election when certain citizens became radicalized into believing they needed to resort to violence to prevent Joseph R. Biden from assuming the presidency.

Justice Department’s Victories in 2023

Graves dedicated part of his presentation to highlighting the Justice Department’s significant achievements in 2023. Notable successes included the convictions of four Proud Boys leaders on seditious conspiracy charges and the imposition of substantial sentences on both Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. In September, former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio received a 22-year sentence for leading a plot to incite violence at the Capitol. Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was sentenced to 18 years in May for conspiring against the lawful transfer of presidential power.

Protecting the Democratic Process

Emphasizing the importance of upholding democratic values, Graves, who previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney within the DOJ’s fraud and public corruption section, stated that if the rioters’ plans had succeeded, the nation’s system of government “would have been in peril.” He emphasized the need to preserve the democratic process, stating, “We cannot replace votes and deliberation with violence and intimidation.”

Ongoing Legal Developments

Shortly before Graves’ presentation, Christopher Worrell, a member of a Florida chapter of the Proud Boys, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for assaulting police with pepper gel. However, potential delays in other January 6 sentencings loom large as the U.S. Supreme Court considers an appeal over a felony obstruction charge used in more than 300 cases.

