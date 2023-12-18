Legal News

Activision Blizzard Settles $50 Million Lawsuit Over Gender Discrimination
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Activision Blizzard has settled, agreeing to pay approximately $50 million to resolve a 2021 lawsuit filed by California’s Civil Rights Department (CRD). The lawsuit accused the video game giant of discriminatory practices against its female employees, including allegations of denying promotion opportunities and underpayment.

Background of the Lawsuit

After a two-year investigation, the CRD initiated legal action, unveiling a series of accusations against Activision Blizzard. The claims ranged from routine underpayment and failure to promote female employees to allegations of condoning sexual harassment within the company.

Resolution of Allegations

According to the settlement agreement, seen by Reuters, the CRD will withdraw its allegations related to systemic sexual harassment. However, other accusations, such as the denial of promotion opportunities and paying women less than their male counterparts for similar work, will be resolved through the settlement.

  
What
Where


Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

Steps Towards Fair Practices

Activision Blizzard has committed to taking additional measures to ensure fair pay and promotion practices within the company as part of the settlement. The agreement also includes providing monetary relief to women who were either employees or contract workers in California between October 12, 2015, and December 31, 2020. The finalization of the settlement is contingent upon court approval.

Company’s Response

In response to the settlement, Activision Blizzard released a statement asserting that the CRD explicitly acknowledged that no court or independent investigation substantiated allegations of systemic or widespread sexual harassment at the company. The report also highlighted that no study found improper actions by the company’s board or chief executive in handling workplace misconduct.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Previous Settlements

This is not the first time Activision Blizzard has faced legal consequences over workplace discrimination. In 2021, the company agreed to pay up to $18 million to settle similar claims made by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Despite these legal challenges, Microsoft finalized its acquisition of Activision Blizzard in October 2021 for nearly $69 billion.



Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Selendy Gay Elsberg Sets New Standards in Associate Bonuses Kirkland & Ellisâ€™ 2014 bonuses were some of the highest paid to associates in law firms across the country.
Legal News

Selendy Gay Elsberg Sets New Standards in Associate Bonuses
Michael Cohen Faces Setback as Nonexistent Legal Cases Surface
Legal News

Michael Cohen Faces Setback as Nonexistent Legal Cases Surface
The Evolution of LSAT Prep: Beyond Smartphone Apps
Law Students

The Evolution of LSAT Prep: Beyond Smartphone Apps
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Alleged $3.1 Million Hack
Legal News

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Alleged $3.1 Million Hack
K&L Gates Implements Workforce Adjustments Amidst Financial Success
Legal Layoff News

K&L Gates Implements Workforce Adjustments Amidst Financial Success
Public Hearings Unveil Showdown Between Biden Administration and Wall Street on Fiduciary Standards
Breaking News

Public Hearings Unveil Showdown Between Biden Administration and Wall Street on Fiduciary Standards
WeWork Secures Agreement on Bankruptcy Financing, Addresses Landlords’ Concerns
Legal News

WeWork Secures Agreement on Bankruptcy Financing, Addresses Landlords’ Concerns
Steptoe & Johnson LLP Rebrands to Steptoe LLP After 43 Years
Legal News

Steptoe & Johnson LLP Rebrands to Steptoe LLP After 43 Years
FCC Set to Vote on Rule Potentially Increasing Lawsuits Over Unwanted Calls
Legal News

FCC Set to Vote on Rule Potentially Increasing Lawsuits Over Unwanted Calls
Boies Schiller Flexner Plans Strategic Growth Under Incoming Chair Matthew Schwartz
Legal News

Boies Schiller Flexner Plans Strategic Growth Under Incoming Chair Matthew Schwartz

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top