Legal News

Kirkland & Ellis Announces Record-Breaking Billing Rates in Major Corporate Restructurings
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Kirkland & Ellis, one of the world’s busiest bankruptcy practices, has unveiled a substantial increase in its top hourly billing rates, setting the bar at an unprecedented $2,465. The announcement came through court filings related to high-profile bankruptcy cases involving clients such as Rite Aid, WeWork, and Yellow Corp.

Escalating Trends in Legal Fees

The legal industry is witnessing a notable trend of law firms pushing for higher fees, especially in major corporate restructurings. A decade ago, hourly rates reaching $2,000 were considered exceptional, but these figures have steadily surpassed that threshold for select attorneys in recent years. In a recent class action lawsuit against Deutsche Bank, U.S. litigator David Boies billed at an hourly rate of $2,110. At the same time, Covington & Burling disclosed a top speed of $2,500 for senior partners in the previous year.

Kirkland & Ellis Takes the Lead

Kirkland’s newly announced top rate of $2,465 aligns with the precedent set by prominent Hogan Lovells appellate lawyer Neal Katyal, who charged a similar amount for his services in a high-stakes bankruptcy case involving a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary last year. Kirkland, boasting 329 restructuring lawyers on its website, has not issued any immediate comments, and neither have the involved companies â€“ Rite Aid, WeWork, and Yellow Corp.

  
What
Where


Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Impact on Bankruptcy Work

Bankruptcy work is a significant revenue stream for large law firms, given the complex nature of corporate restructurings, which often necessitate extensive legal teams and can extend over several years. The new billing rate ranges, effective January 1 according to the recent court filings, specify that bankruptcy partners will charge between $1,195 and $2,465 per hour, while counsel will bill between $820 and $2,245 per hour. Associates will fall within $745 to $1,495 per hour.

Periodic Adjustments and Kirkland’s Position

Kirkland emphasized in its filings that these billing rates are “subject to periodic adjustments to reflect economic and other conditions” and will account for lawyer promotions. The firm’s top hourly rate was previously recorded at $2,245, according to a November 20 filing in the WeWork case.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Kirkland’s Dominance in the Legal Landscape

Founded in Chicago, Kirkland & Ellis is the highest-grossing law firm in the United States. According to data compiled by The American Lawyer, the firm reported revenues of $6.5 billion in 2022, boasting a roster of over 3,400 lawyers. Impressively, Kirkland has represented over 120, or 10%, of large public companies that filed for bankruptcy since October 1, 1979, according to a research database co-created by University of California, Los Angeles law professor Lynn LoPucki. Nearly half of these cases were filed between 2013 and December 31, 2022, underscoring Kirkland’s significant influence in bankruptcy law.



Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Selendy Gay Elsberg Sets New Standards in Associate Bonuses Kirkland & Ellisâ€™ 2014 bonuses were some of the highest paid to associates in law firms across the country.
Legal News

Selendy Gay Elsberg Sets New Standards in Associate Bonuses
Michael Cohen Faces Setback as Nonexistent Legal Cases Surface
Legal News

Michael Cohen Faces Setback as Nonexistent Legal Cases Surface
The Evolution of LSAT Prep: Beyond Smartphone Apps
Law Students

The Evolution of LSAT Prep: Beyond Smartphone Apps
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Alleged $3.1 Million Hack
Legal News

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Alleged $3.1 Million Hack
K&L Gates Implements Workforce Adjustments Amidst Financial Success
Legal Layoff News

K&L Gates Implements Workforce Adjustments Amidst Financial Success
Public Hearings Unveil Showdown Between Biden Administration and Wall Street on Fiduciary Standards
Breaking News

Public Hearings Unveil Showdown Between Biden Administration and Wall Street on Fiduciary Standards
WeWork Secures Agreement on Bankruptcy Financing, Addresses Landlords’ Concerns
Legal News

WeWork Secures Agreement on Bankruptcy Financing, Addresses Landlords’ Concerns
Steptoe & Johnson LLP Rebrands to Steptoe LLP After 43 Years
Legal News

Steptoe & Johnson LLP Rebrands to Steptoe LLP After 43 Years
FCC Set to Vote on Rule Potentially Increasing Lawsuits Over Unwanted Calls
Legal News

FCC Set to Vote on Rule Potentially Increasing Lawsuits Over Unwanted Calls
Boies Schiller Flexner Plans Strategic Growth Under Incoming Chair Matthew Schwartz
Legal News

Boies Schiller Flexner Plans Strategic Growth Under Incoming Chair Matthew Schwartz

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top