JD Enrollment Sees Modest Uptick, Yet 1L Numbers Dip, According to Latest ABA Report

In the most recent release of data by the American Bar Association’s Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar, the fall of 2023 witnessed a marginal increase in Juris Doctor (JD) enrollment. However, this positive trend was accompanied by a slight decline in first-year students compared to the previous academic year.

JD Enrollment Trends

During the academic year 2023, 116,851 JD students were enrolled across the 196 ABA-accredited law schools. This represents a marginal uptick of 0.11% from the preceding year. Despite this overall growth, the number of first-year students experienced a modest decrease, with 37,886 enrolledâ€”reflecting a 0.46% decline from the 2022 figures.

Diversification in Non-JD Programs

Alongside JD programs, 21,966 students opted for non-JD offerings, including LLM, master’s, and certificate programs. This diversity in program selection contributed to a comprehensive law school enrollment of 138,817 for 2023. However, it’s worth noting that this figure signifies a marginal decrease of nearly 1.5% compared to the total law school enrollment from the preceding year.

School-Specific Enrollment Patterns

The comprehensive data, derived from the Standard 509 Information Reports submitted by ABA-accredited law schools, reveals intriguing trends at the institutional level. Notably, 105 schools either maintained or increased their first-year enrollment compared to the previous year. On the flip side, 91 schools experienced a decrease in first-year enrollment during the same period, as highlighted in the information posted on the Section’s official website.

