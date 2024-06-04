Columbia University Implements Safety Measures Amid Protests to Settle Lawsuit

Columbia University to Enhance Student Safety

In response to a lawsuit alleging the campus had become unsafe during recent pro-Palestinian protests, Columbia University will implement various measures to ensure student safety. The measures are part of a settlement filed on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court.

Round-the-Clock Safety Escorts and New Liaison Role

As part of the agreement, the Ivy League institution will provide 24/7 “walking escorts” across the campus until the end of the year. Additionally, the university will appoint a “Safe Passage Liaison” to address student concerns related to the protests.

Enhanced Authority and Academic Accommodations

Columbia’s chief operating officer will have the power to mandate alternative entry and exit methods for the campus. Students who are unable to complete exams or essential assignments due to the protests will be eligible for academic accommodations.

Commitment to Free Thought and Open Debate

The university has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a tradition of free thought and open debate despite the ongoing protests. This commitment comes amid a global wave of campus protests where students have called for institutional divestment from Israel in light of its actions against Palestinians during the conflict with Hamas.

Timeline of Protests and University Response

The protests at Columbia began on April 17 and included the establishment of a protest camp. This camp was dismantled following the arrests of several protesters who had occupied a nearby academic building on April 30. University President Minouche Shafik has vowed to ensure the safety of all students at Columbia.

Resolution of the Lawsuit

The settlement resolves a proposed class action lawsuit filed by a Jewish student, identified as C.S., who argued that the university’s decision to allow online classes in response to the protests indicated that the campus was too dangerous for Jewish students to safely pursue their education.

Statements from Columbia University and Legal Representatives

A spokeswoman for Columbia emphasized the university’s unwavering commitment to campus safety, stating, “Our number one priority is the safety of our campus so that all of our students can successfully pursue their education and meet their academic goals.” Jay Edelson, the lawyer representing C.S., praised the settlement, noting that it sets a new standard for how the university must protect its students. He also expressed hope for a return to meaningful debate on campus.

