Legal News

FedEx Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Violations of Anti-Racketeering Law
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A lawsuit has been filed against FedEx by PYNQ Logistics Services, a company that FedEx once contracted for package delivery services along the California-Oregon border. The lawsuit, filed on November 14 in a California federal court, accuses FedEx of engaging in a systematic pattern of illegal and wrongful business practices that allegedly violate U.S. anti-racketeering law.

PYNQ’s Legal Challenge

PYNQ Logistics Services seeks a court determination that its relationship with FedEx Ground should be classified as that of an employee rather than a contractor. This distinction is crucial as it allows PYNQ to pursue the case as a class action lawsuit. If successful, the lawsuit could significantly threaten FedEx’s anticipated cost-savings resulting from its ongoing restructuring efforts.

Potential Impact on FedEx

FedEx has been restructuring its operations, shifting a substantial package volume from its employee-staffed Express unit to its Ground unit, which heavily relies on approximately 6,000 contractors for delivery and transportation services. The outcome of this case may have broader implications for the company’s business model and its ability to continue utilizing contractors in its Ground unit.

  
What
Where


Unprecedented Allegations under the RICO Act

Notably, this case marks the first instance where a former FedEx Ground contractor has sued the global delivery giant under the U.S. Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). Attorney Jeffrey Possinger, representing PYNQ, emphasizes the unique nature of the legal challenge, characterizing it as an attack on the independent contractor relationship with allegations framed as fraud claims to avoid arbitration.

Response from FedEx

In response to the allegations, FedEx issued a statement expressing its awareness of the lawsuit and its intention to “vigorously defend” against the claims. As of the latest update, FedEx has not filed a formal response in court.

Concerns and Potential Class Action

Legal experts, including Frank Botta, a former in-house attorney for a company acquired by FedEx, express concerns about the case potentially evolving into a class action. Botta anticipates a protracted legal battle if the lawsuit expands in scope, posing a considerable challenge for FedEx.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




PYNQ’s Claims

PYNQ alleges that FedEx violates laws governing contractors by exerting control over service providers equivalent to that over employees. The use of contractors allows FedEx to shift employee expenses and control labor costs, particularly in the context of union organizing efforts.

Specific Allegations by PYNQ

Among the specific claims made by PYNQ, the lawsuit asserts that FedEx knowingly withheld crucial information that would have influenced PYNQ’s decision to become a contractor. Additionally, PYNQ alleges that FedEx hindered its ability to improve profitability and recover its investment by selling delivery areas, citing unfair application of operating policies and procedures that were not adequately disclosed.



Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

U.S. Federal Judiciary Faces Budget Shortfall Despite Significant Cuts
Legal News

U.S. Federal Judiciary Faces Budget Shortfall Despite Significant Cuts
Foley & Lardner Rescinds Job Offer Amidst Controversial Comments on Israel-Hamas Conflict
Legal Jobs

Foley & Lardner Rescinds Job Offer Amidst Controversial Comments on Israel-Hamas Conflict
Meta Platforms Challenges FTC, Alleges Unconstitutional Actions META AND DFINITY
Legal Technology News

Meta Platforms Challenges FTC, Alleges Unconstitutional Actions
Alphabet Inc. Emerges Victorious in Antitrust Case Surrounding GPS Navigation Dominance
Breaking News

Alphabet Inc. Emerges Victorious in Antitrust Case Surrounding GPS Navigation Dominance
Winston & Strawn LLP Announces the Elevation of 16 Lawyers to Partnership
Lawyers

Winston & Strawn LLP Announces the Elevation of 16 Lawyers to Partnership
Appeals Court Rejects Dismissal in Strip Club Race-Bias Lawsuit Due to Lawyer’s Absence kramer levin
Lawyers

Appeals Court Rejects Dismissal in Strip Club Race-Bias Lawsuit Due to Lawyer’s Absence
Golden Gate University Announces Discontinuation of Juris Doctor Program
Law Students

Golden Gate University Announces Discontinuation of Juris Doctor Program
Wells Fargo Faces Lawsuit Alleging Overtime Pay Violations Amid Unionization Drive
Legal News

Wells Fargo Faces Lawsuit Alleging Overtime Pay Violations Amid Unionization Drive
Former McDermott Will & Emery Lawyer Alleges Unjust Salary Exclusion in Lawsuit
Legal News

Former McDermott Will & Emery Lawyer Alleges Unjust Salary Exclusion in Lawsuit
Indicted Republican George Santos Faces Expulsion Vote Amidst Controversy
Legal News

Indicted Republican George Santos Faces Expulsion Vote Amidst Controversy

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top