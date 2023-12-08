FedEx Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Violations of Anti-Racketeering Law

A lawsuit has been filed against FedEx by PYNQ Logistics Services, a company that FedEx once contracted for package delivery services along the California-Oregon border. The lawsuit, filed on November 14 in a California federal court, accuses FedEx of engaging in a systematic pattern of illegal and wrongful business practices that allegedly violate U.S. anti-racketeering law.

PYNQ’s Legal Challenge

PYNQ Logistics Services seeks a court determination that its relationship with FedEx Ground should be classified as that of an employee rather than a contractor. This distinction is crucial as it allows PYNQ to pursue the case as a class action lawsuit. If successful, the lawsuit could significantly threaten FedEx’s anticipated cost-savings resulting from its ongoing restructuring efforts.

Potential Impact on FedEx

FedEx has been restructuring its operations, shifting a substantial package volume from its employee-staffed Express unit to its Ground unit, which heavily relies on approximately 6,000 contractors for delivery and transportation services. The outcome of this case may have broader implications for the company’s business model and its ability to continue utilizing contractors in its Ground unit.

Unprecedented Allegations under the RICO Act

Notably, this case marks the first instance where a former FedEx Ground contractor has sued the global delivery giant under the U.S. Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). Attorney Jeffrey Possinger, representing PYNQ, emphasizes the unique nature of the legal challenge, characterizing it as an attack on the independent contractor relationship with allegations framed as fraud claims to avoid arbitration.

Response from FedEx

In response to the allegations, FedEx issued a statement expressing its awareness of the lawsuit and its intention to “vigorously defend” against the claims. As of the latest update, FedEx has not filed a formal response in court.

Concerns and Potential Class Action

Legal experts, including Frank Botta, a former in-house attorney for a company acquired by FedEx, express concerns about the case potentially evolving into a class action. Botta anticipates a protracted legal battle if the lawsuit expands in scope, posing a considerable challenge for FedEx.

PYNQ’s Claims

PYNQ alleges that FedEx violates laws governing contractors by exerting control over service providers equivalent to that over employees. The use of contractors allows FedEx to shift employee expenses and control labor costs, particularly in the context of union organizing efforts.

Specific Allegations by PYNQ

Among the specific claims made by PYNQ, the lawsuit asserts that FedEx knowingly withheld crucial information that would have influenced PYNQ’s decision to become a contractor. Additionally, PYNQ alleges that FedEx hindered its ability to improve profitability and recover its investment by selling delivery areas, citing unfair application of operating policies and procedures that were not adequately disclosed.

