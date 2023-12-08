Legal News

Los Angeles Superior Court Tests AI Redaction Tool for Minors’ Court Records
Los Angeles Superior Court, the nation’s most prominent trial court, is pioneering the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to redact personal information of minors from court records. The move aims to enhance efficiency and streamline processes within the court system.

AI Redaction for Minors’ Case Files

The innovative AI tool, developed by Accenture PLC, is designed to automatically redact sensitive information such as social security numbers, addresses, and medical details from minors’ case files. The system utilizes a predefined list of names and information court staff provides to conduct accurate redactions.

Judge’s Endorsement of AI

Expressing optimism about the potential benefits of AI in the legal system, Los Angeles Superior Court Presiding Judge Samantha Jessner stated, “I’m a strong believer in the fact that I think [AI] can be used for good.” She emphasized the tool’s capacity to enhance efficiency and handle routine tasks more effectively.

  
Current System and Proposed Enhancements

Currently, the court employs software similar to Microsoft Word’s find-and-replace function for redacting information. The new AI tool, however, is expected to offer a more advanced and automated approach to data redaction, potentially expediting legal proceedings, particularly in family cases with notorious backlogs.

Development and Implementation

While still in the development phase, the Los Angeles Superior Court has outlined plans for the Court Technology Services division to manage access to the AI tool. Court clerks will be responsible for inputting documents into the system, which will then perform the redactions. The court staff will review the redacted records to ensure accuracy before allowing access to authorized users.

Concerns and Evaluation

Despite the potential benefits, concerns about the AI tool’s possible biases have been raised. Fordham University School of Law associate professor Chinmayi Sharma highlighted the risk of biases in AI models, especially those associated with demographic disparities in training data. Public scrutiny, testing for bias, and transparency about the vendor are deemed essential by experts.

Evaluation Criteria

UC Berkeley scholar David Evan Harris emphasized the need for a comprehensive evaluation, considering factors such as the workload of staff operating the system, user interface design, and rigorous tracking of error rates compared to the existing system. Sharma also cautioned against overreliance on the AI tool, urging court employees to exercise diligence in verifying redactions.



