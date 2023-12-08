Law Students

Arizona Adopts Next Gen Bar Exam with a One-Year Delay
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a significant development, Arizona has joined the growing list of states adopting the Next Gen bar exam, marking the first major overhaul in 25 years of the national exam utilized for bar admissions. However, the Grand Canyon State has chosen to implement the revamped examination with a one-year delay, with the inaugural administration scheduled for July 2027.

The Next Gen Bar Exam Overview

The Next Gen bar exam, conceived by the National Conference of Bar Examiners in 2021, seeks to revolutionize the testing process by placing a greater emphasis on legal skills while diminishing the reliance on the rote memorization of laws. Notably, it eliminates the three distinct components of the current exam: the 200-multiple-choice question Multistate Bar Exam, the Multistate Essay Exam, and the Multistate Performance Test.

Shorter and Streamlined

In addition to the substantive changes in content, the Next Gen exam boasts a streamlined format, reducing the testing duration from the current 12 hours to a more manageable nine hours. The move towards brevity aims to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in evaluating candidates.

  
What
Where


Iowa Follows Suit with a 2027 Implementation

Following Arizona’s lead, the Iowa Supreme Court has also announced its intention to adopt the Next Gen bar exam, with implementation slated for July 2027. The decision stems from the belief that the delay will provide law schools with sufficient time to prepare students for the nuances of the revamped examination adequately. The fall 2027 entering classes will be the first cohort to undergo the Next Gen bar exam in states that adopt it in July 2027.

Nationwide Adoption and Future Changes

To date, Maryland, Missouri, and Oregon are the trailblazers set to introduce the Next Gen bar exam in July 2026, making it the examination choice for current first-year students. Like Arizona and Iowa, Wyoming plans to roll out the revamped exam in July 2027. Connecticut intends to make the switch but has not specified a timeline.

Silence from the Major States

Despite these widespread changes, some of the most populous states, including New York, California, Florida, and Texas, are yet to disclose their plans regarding the Next Gen bar exam. Florida officials have previously indicated that the state will not adopt the new exam in its initial rollout in July 2026, leaving nationwide adoption in flux.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




As states continue to align with the Next Gen bar exam, the legal community anticipates further updates from major jurisdictions, ultimately shaping the future of legal education and bar admissions across the United States.



Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

U.S. Federal Judiciary Faces Budget Shortfall Despite Significant Cuts
Legal News

U.S. Federal Judiciary Faces Budget Shortfall Despite Significant Cuts
Foley & Lardner Rescinds Job Offer Amidst Controversial Comments on Israel-Hamas Conflict
Legal Jobs

Foley & Lardner Rescinds Job Offer Amidst Controversial Comments on Israel-Hamas Conflict
Meta Platforms Challenges FTC, Alleges Unconstitutional Actions META AND DFINITY
Legal Technology News

Meta Platforms Challenges FTC, Alleges Unconstitutional Actions
Alphabet Inc. Emerges Victorious in Antitrust Case Surrounding GPS Navigation Dominance
Breaking News

Alphabet Inc. Emerges Victorious in Antitrust Case Surrounding GPS Navigation Dominance
Winston & Strawn LLP Announces the Elevation of 16 Lawyers to Partnership
Lawyers

Winston & Strawn LLP Announces the Elevation of 16 Lawyers to Partnership
Appeals Court Rejects Dismissal in Strip Club Race-Bias Lawsuit Due to Lawyer’s Absence kramer levin
Lawyers

Appeals Court Rejects Dismissal in Strip Club Race-Bias Lawsuit Due to Lawyer’s Absence
Golden Gate University Announces Discontinuation of Juris Doctor Program
Law Students

Golden Gate University Announces Discontinuation of Juris Doctor Program
Wells Fargo Faces Lawsuit Alleging Overtime Pay Violations Amid Unionization Drive
Legal News

Wells Fargo Faces Lawsuit Alleging Overtime Pay Violations Amid Unionization Drive
Former McDermott Will & Emery Lawyer Alleges Unjust Salary Exclusion in Lawsuit
Legal News

Former McDermott Will & Emery Lawyer Alleges Unjust Salary Exclusion in Lawsuit
Indicted Republican George Santos Faces Expulsion Vote Amidst Controversy
Legal News

Indicted Republican George Santos Faces Expulsion Vote Amidst Controversy

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top