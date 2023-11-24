Woman Accuses New York Mayor Eric Adams of Sexual Assault in 1993

In a recent court filing on Wednesday, a woman has come forward, accusing New York Mayor Eric Adams of sexual assault and various offenses dating back to 1993 when the city of New York employed both individuals. This allegation has been vehemently denied by a spokesperson for Mayor Adams, who claims that the mayor does not know the accuser and has no recollection of ever meeting her.

The Flurry of Complaints Under New York’s Adult Survivors Act

This accusation against Mayor Adams is just one of many complaints filed this week against public figures under New York state’s Adult Survivors Act. This legal activity is taking place in the lead-up to the expiration of a special one-year window allowing such complaints. The Adult Survivors Act enables the filing of lawsuits, even if the statutes of limitations have already run their course.

The court summons filed against Adams, a former police officer, lacks specific details regarding the alleged incident but broadly outlines the charges, stating, “The nature of this action is sexual assault, battery, and employment discrimination based on Plaintiff’s gender and sex, retaliation, hostile work environment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.”

Seeking $5 Million in Damages

The summons, filed late on Wednesday and obtained by Reuters, seeks a minimum of $5 million in damages. Notably, it lists the city of New York, the New York Police Department’s transit bureau, the department’s Guardians Association (a fraternal organization representing Black officers), and three unidentified entities as defendants.

Responses from the police department and the Guardians Association were not immediately available at the time of reporting.

Mayor Adams: Strong Denial and Lack of Recognition

A City Hall spokesperson addressed the accusations, stating, “The mayor does not know who this person is. If they ever met, he doesn’t recall it. But he would never do anything to harm another person physically and vigorously denies any such claim.”

Additional Legal Troubles for Mayor Adams

This recent allegation comes when Mayor Adams is already facing legal scrutiny. On November 6, the FBI searched Adams’ electronic devices as part of an investigation into possible illegal donations during his 2021 campaign, including alleged contributions from the Turkish government. Adams’ lawyer confirmed the mayor’s cooperation with the investigation but did not provide specific details about its nature.

