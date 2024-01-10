Fulton County District Attorney Accused of Improper Conduct in Trump Prosecution

Michael Roman, a co-defendant of former President Donald Trump in the election conspiracy case, alleges that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis engaged in improper conduct by hiring an alleged romantic partner to lead the prosecution against Trump and 18 others. According to Roman’s attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, this likely relationship has tainted the entire case, leading to a 127-page motion filed on Monday seeking to dismiss charges against Roman.

Fatal Defects in Charges

The motion argues that the charges against Roman are “fatally defective” due to the alleged improper relationship between Willis and the appointed prosecutor, Nathan Wade. Roman’s legal team aims to disqualify Willis and the entire Fulton County District Attorney’s Office from the case, claiming they have violated ethical standards.

Clandestine Relationship Unveiled

Roman’s filing alleges that Willis and Wade maintained an improper and clandestine personal relationship during the proceedings. While the motion does not provide concrete evidence, it cites sources “close” to the individuals and refers to sealed court documents from Wade’s divorce. The alleged relationship is said to have begun before the initiation of the prosecution, casting doubt on the impartiality of the legal proceedings.

Financial Impropriety

The court documents suggest financial impropriety, asserting that Wade paid for vacations with Willis using funds received from his law firm, which Willis’ office authorized. The destinations included Napa Valley, California, Florida, and a Caribbean cruise. The filing claims that Wade’s legal fees, totaling nearly $654,000 since January 2022, were authorized by Willis, raising concerns about the misuse of public funds.

Response from Willis and Wade

Spokespeople for Fani Willis, Jeff DiSantis, and Pallavi Bailey, did not respond immediately to requests for comment. However, Bailey stated that the District Attorney’s office would address the allegations through appropriate court filings. Similarly, Nathan Wade could not be reached for comment during reporting.

Allegations and Sealed Court Records

While some details about the alleged relationship are based on sealed court records from Wade’s divorce, none could be independently verified. The filing contends that the timing of payments and joint trips suggests violations of laws regulating the use of public funds, irreparable conflicts of interest, and breaches of professional conduct rules.

