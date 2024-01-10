Lawyers

Fulton County District Attorney Accused of Improper Conduct in Trump Prosecution
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Michael Roman, a co-defendant of former President Donald Trump in the election conspiracy case, alleges that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis engaged in improper conduct by hiring an alleged romantic partner to lead the prosecution against Trump and 18 others. According to Roman’s attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, this likely relationship has tainted the entire case, leading to a 127-page motion filed on Monday seeking to dismiss charges against Roman.

Fatal Defects in Charges

The motion argues that the charges against Roman are “fatally defective” due to the alleged improper relationship between Willis and the appointed prosecutor, Nathan Wade. Roman’s legal team aims to disqualify Willis and the entire Fulton County District Attorney’s Office from the case, claiming they have violated ethical standards.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


Clandestine Relationship Unveiled

Roman’s filing alleges that Willis and Wade maintained an improper and clandestine personal relationship during the proceedings. While the motion does not provide concrete evidence, it cites sources “close” to the individuals and refers to sealed court documents from Wade’s divorce. The alleged relationship is said to have begun before the initiation of the prosecution, casting doubt on the impartiality of the legal proceedings.

Financial Impropriety

The court documents suggest financial impropriety, asserting that Wade paid for vacations with Willis using funds received from his law firm, which Willis’ office authorized. The destinations included Napa Valley, California, Florida, and a Caribbean cruise. The filing claims that Wade’s legal fees, totaling nearly $654,000 since January 2022, were authorized by Willis, raising concerns about the misuse of public funds.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Response from Willis and Wade

Spokespeople for Fani Willis, Jeff DiSantis, and Pallavi Bailey, did not respond immediately to requests for comment. However, Bailey stated that the District Attorney’s office would address the allegations through appropriate court filings. Similarly, Nathan Wade could not be reached for comment during reporting.

Allegations and Sealed Court Records

While some details about the alleged relationship are based on sealed court records from Wade’s divorce, none could be independently verified. The filing contends that the timing of payments and joint trips suggests violations of laws regulating the use of public funds, irreparable conflicts of interest, and breaches of professional conduct rules.



Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Federal Prosecutor Urges Public Assistance in Identifying Capitol Attack Suspects
Legal News

Federal Prosecutor Urges Public Assistance in Identifying Capitol Attack Suspects
White & Case Attracts Top Talent from Paul, Weiss in Strategic Private Equity Move
Legal News

White & Case Attracts Top Talent from Paul, Weiss in Strategic Private Equity Move
U.S. Anti-Discrimination Agency Opposes Tesla’s Bid to Pause Racial Bias Lawsuit TESLA
Legal News

U.S. Anti-Discrimination Agency Opposes Tesla’s Bid to Pause Racial Bias Lawsuit
The Unveiling Impact of NLRB Rulings on Union Organizing in 2024
Breaking News

The Unveiling Impact of NLRB Rulings on Union Organizing in 2024
U.S. Judge Sets March 2025 Trial Date for Google in Antitrust Lawsuit
Legal News

U.S. Judge Sets March 2025 Trial Date for Google in Antitrust Lawsuit
Federal Judge Conducts Rare Remote Trial from Boston to Asheville
Legal News

Federal Judge Conducts Rare Remote Trial from Boston to Asheville
Latham & Watkins Unveils Enhanced Associate Salary Scale, Elevating Compensation in 2024
Legal News

Latham & Watkins Unveils Enhanced Associate Salary Scale, Elevating Compensation in 2024
Sarah McLean, Leader of Shearman & Sterling’s U.S. Energy Group, Departs for Willkie Farr & Gallagher Ahead of Shearman’s Merger with Allen & Overy
Legal News

Sarah McLean, Leader of Shearman & Sterling’s U.S. Energy Group, Departs for Willkie Farr & Gallagher Ahead of Shearman’s Merger with Allen & Overy
American Bar Association Gains Broad Support for Proposal to Enhance Job Protections for Untenured Law Faculty
Law Students

American Bar Association Gains Broad Support for Proposal to Enhance Job Protections for Untenured Law Faculty
Federal Judge Declares Tom Girardi Competent to Face Trial for Alleged Embezzlement
Lawyers

Federal Judge Declares Tom Girardi Competent to Face Trial for Alleged Embezzlement

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top