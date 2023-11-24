Legal News

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP Elects 16 New Partners in 2024
Leading International Law Firm Expands Partnership with Diverse and Exceptional Talent

In a significant development, Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, a renowned international law firm, proudly announced the election of 16 new partners, effective January 1, 2024. The move signifies the firm’s commitment to excellence, diversity, and client service as it welcomes a group of brilliant practitioners into its esteemed partnership.

A Celebration of Excellence

Barry Wolf, Weil’s Executive Partner, expressed pride in the newly elected partners, highlighting their outstanding legal prowess and exceptional track record in client service. He emphasized the intentional focus on diversifying talent within the firm, noting the pleasure of welcoming these accomplished lawyers to the partnership.

Geographical Diversity and Inclusion

The 16 new partners are strategically based across Weil’s offices in Boston, Houston, London, Miami, New York, Silicon Valley, and Washington, D.C. Notably, this marks the sixth consecutive year where a substantial percentage, at least 45 percent, of newly promoted partners in the U.S. represent women, racially and ethnically diverse individuals, and/or the LGBTQ+ community. Furthermore, 11 out of the 16 new partners identify as members of historically underrepresented groups, demonstrating Weil’s ongoing commitment to fostering diversity within its leadership.

  
The Class of 2024

The newly elected partners span various legal disciplines, showcasing the breadth of expertise within Weil:

  • Peter Boulle: Private Funds (London)
  • Clifford W. Carlson: Restructuring (Houston)
  • Justina Chen: Banking & Finance (Silicon Valley)
  • Alex Eagle: Banking & Finance (London)
  • Michael D. Messina: Private Equity (Boston)
  • Matthew D. Morton: Regulatory Transactions Group (Washington, D.C.)
  • Naomi Munz: Mergers & Acquisitions (New York)
  • Robert B. Niles-Weed: Complex Commercial Litigation/Appeals and Strategic Counseling (New York)
  • Pravin R. Patel: Complex Commercial Litigation (Miami)
  • Neil Rigby: Antitrust (London)
  • Nafees Saeed: Antitrust (London)
  • Kristin Sanford: Antitrust (Washington, D.C.)
  • Rebecca Sivitz: Employment (Boston and New York)
  • Stefania D. Venezia: Securities Litigation (New York)
  • Martin Weatherston-Wilson: Private Equity/M&A (London)
  • Emily E. Willey: Private Equity (Boston)

Newly Appointed Counsel Class

In addition to the new partners, Weil announced its counsel class, consisting of 38 individuals across all four departments and various offices in the United States and Europe.

About Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

Founded in 1931, Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP has been a stalwart provider of legal services for over 90 years. With a global presence of approximately 1,100 lawyers across three continents, the firm has been a trailblazer in establishing a geographic footprint that aligns with client’s business locations. Recognized for excellence in Corporate, Litigation, Restructuring, Tax, Executive Compensation and benefits, and over two dozen practice groups, Weil leads in diverse legal fields.



