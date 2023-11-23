Dinsmore & Shohl Expands Presence in Florida with New Miami Office

Dinsmore & Shohl, a Cincinnati-founded law firm, is making strategic moves to solidify its presence in Florida as it announces the opening a new office in Miami. This expansion comes on the heels of the firm’s recent foray into the Orlando legal market through a merger with Mateer & Harbert and the establishing of a Tampa office in 2020.

Miami Expansion: A Growing Trend Among U.S. Law Firms

In its latest move, Dinsmore has hired a Miami-based team comprising six partners, five associates, and a group of business professionals from rival firm Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith. This expansion strategy aligns with a broader trend among U.S. law firms, with Cooley and several others recently setting up offices in Miami to capitalize on the state’s burgeoning business landscape.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Florida’s Appeal for Legal Powerhouses

Florida’s allure for legal powerhouses is evident in the influx of law firms like Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky, and Popeo; Kirkland & Ellis; King & Spalding; Winston & Strawn; and Sidley Austin, all of which have established their presence in the state over the past year.

Dinsmore’s Strategic Approach to Florida Expansion

Dinsmore’s Chairman and Managing Partner, Joshua Lorentz, emphasized the importance of being a serious contender in the Florida legal landscape. He stated, “The state of Florida is rapidly attracting new companies and entrepreneurs that want to put down roots where business is thriving.” Lorentz further highlighted that expanding in the state has been a key strategy since he assumed leadership earlier this year.

Make informed decisions in real-time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Key Leadership Transition

Seth Alhadeff, the co-managing partner of Lewis Brisbois’ Miami office, will take on the role of Dinsmore’s Miami managing partner. The move follows Dinsmore’s earlier recruitment of a small group of lawyers who had recently departed from Lewis Brisbois’ Los Angeles office.

Lewis Brisbois’ Response and Dinsmore’s Growing Presence

While Lewis Brisbois declined to comment on the team’s departure, Dinsmore’s expansion signals its commitment to becoming a significant player in the Florida legal landscape. With the addition of the Miami office, Dinsmore now boasts over 30 offices across the United States.

In an interview, Lorentz reaffirmed the firm’s dedication to strategic growth in Florida, emphasizing the rapid attraction of new businesses and entrepreneurs to the state. The move aligns with Dinsmore’s vision to position itself as a formidable legal force in regions experiencing robust economic activity.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More