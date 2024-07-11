Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe Expands with New Health Care Regulatory Team

Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe is significantly bolstering its healthcare regulatory expertise by adding a seven-lawyer team in Boston and Washington, D.C.

Key Leadership Moves

Georgia Ravitz, formerly the head of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosatiâ€™s FDA regulatory practice, is joining Orrick. Alongside her, partners Amy Joseph and Jeremy Sherer are coming from Boston-based health law regulatory boutique Hooper Lundy & Bookman.

Growth in Life Sciences and HealthTech

Originally founded in San Francisco, Orrick has a strong history of serving clients in technology, energy, and finance. The firm’s life sciences and HealthTech platform has seen remarkable growth, expanding to 53 partners over the past five years. Orrick now collaborates with over 600 life sciences clients, including major pharmaceutical companies like Johnson & Johnson and Bayer AG, as well as innovative biotech firms such as Twist Bioscience and digital health company K Health.

Significant Impact on Firm’s Practices

Thora Johnson, co-leader of the life sciences and HealthTech initiative at Orrick, highlighted that the platform now represents about 20% of the firmâ€™s corporate, IP litigation, and commercial/products liability litigation practices. The firm’s focus on regulatory guidance has become even more crucial with the rise of AI-driven innovation, according to Orrick chair Mitch Zuklie.

Comprehensive Regulatory Solutions

Zuklie emphasized that integrating this new seven-lawyer team with Orrick’s existing privacy practice enables the firm to provide top-tier regulatory solutions to its expanding roster of clients in the life sciences and health tech sectors.

Additional Counsel Additions

Joining Ravitz are Wilson Sonsini senior counsels Shari Fleishman Esfahani and Scott Cohn, who will be taking on counsel roles at Orrick. Ravitz brings extensive expertise in food and drug law and regulatory policy, having previously led the consumer product safety practice at ArentFox before moving to Wilson Sonsini in 2019.

Diverse Expertise

Amy Joseph specializes in advising healthcare companies on regulatory and transactional matters, including compliance with federal and state anti-kickback statutes and patient privacy laws. Jeremy Sherer, who was previously co-chair of Hooper Lundy’s digital health practice, provides counsel to healthcare clients on developing and expanding multi-state virtual care delivery models and navigating complex regulatory challenges in digital health ventures.

