Republican Candidates Align on Hard-Line Immigration Policies for the 2024 Presidential Race

In the lead-up to the 2024 Republican presidential race, most candidates have adopted robust immigration stances reminiscent of former President Donald Trump. This shift sees what were once considered far-right policies becoming mainstream talking points within the GOP.
Echoes of Trumpâ€™s Immigration Legacy
Many candidates, including the front-runner, former President Donald Trump, advocate hard-line immigration policies. This encompasses familiar themes such as building a wall along the Southern U.S.-Mexico border, terminating birthright citizenship and reinstating the controversial Title 42 policy that swiftly expelled migrants.
Escalating Encounters at the Southern Border
U.S. Customs and Border Protection data reveals a notable increase in encounters with migrants at the Southern border. In fiscal year 2022, there were nearly 2.4 million encounters, rising to nearly 2.5 million in fiscal year 2023, ending on Oct. 1.
Linking Border Security to the Opioid Crisis
Republican candidates advocating for heightened border security are highlighting the opioid crisis, emphasizing the smuggling of illicit fentanyl into the U.S. Over 150 people daily succumb to fentanyl-related overdoses. Border officials seize approximately 90% of fentanyl at ports of entry, with more than 70% of those involved in smuggling being U.S. citizens.
Republican Presidential Candidates’ Immigration Policies
Former President Donald J. Trump
Trumpâ€™s policies, building on his first term, include expanding the “Muslim travel ban” and proposing an “ideological screening” for immigrants. He pledges mass deportations, the reinstatement of the “remain in Mexico” policy, and ending birthright citizenship through executive order.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
DeSantis aligns with Trump’s policies, supporting an end to birthright citizenship, reinstating the “remain in Mexico” policy, and deploying the military to the border. He also advocates for deadly force against suspected drug traffickers and the indefinite detention of migrant youth.
Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley
Haley proposes ending trade relations with China to combat fentanyl production, adding 20,000 border patrol and ICE agents, and defunding sanctuary cities. Like Trump, she advocates ending the policy allowing migrants awaiting asylum hearings to live in the U.S.
Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy
Ramaswamy calls for sending the military to the border and ending birthright citizenship. He suggests using force in Mexico to control drug cartels and opposes the H-1B visa program.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie
Christie emphasizes securing the Southern border to address the fentanyl crisis and advocates for increased technology at ports of entry. He proposes sending National Guard members to ports of entry.
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson
Hutchinson supports state-based visas, allowing states to design their non-immigrant visa criteria.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum supports sending the National Guard to the Southern border and acknowledges challenges in U.S. immigration law.
Pastor and Entrepreneur Ryan Binkley
Binkley proposes reorganizing the Department of Homeland Security, supporting physical barriers, and ending sanctuary cities. He outlines a comprehensive plan for border security, DACA recipients, and TPS holders.
