Gibson Dunn and Crutcher Partners with Jewish Organizations to Launch Campus Antisemitism Legal Helpline
In a significant move to address the rising incidents of antisemitism on college campuses in the United States, the prominent law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher has collaborated with several Jewish organizations. This partnership aims to provide legal support and protection to college students and educators who face antisemitic incidents on campus.

Campus Antisemitism Legal Line (CALL): A Joint Endeavor

The joint initiative, named the “Campus Antisemitism Legal Line” or CALL, brings together a coalition of volunteers from various organizations, including the 1,800-lawyer-strong Gibson Dunn, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Hillel International, and the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law.

Escalating Tensions on U.S. Campuses

Tensions on some U.S. college campuses have escalated in recent times, with students taking opposing sides and even hosting dueling pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations. The Anti-Defamation League reported a staggering nearly 400% increase in antisemitic incidents in the U.S. since the October 7th Hamas attack on Israel.

  
What
Where


Legal Support for College Students and Educators

Last week, over 80 major U.S. law firms, including Gibson Dunn, came together to urge the deans of the nation’s top-ranked law schools to take a firm stand against antisemitism, Islamophobia, and discrimination on their campuses. This call to action follows the latest conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Keeping College Students Safe

Orin Snyder, a partner at Gibson Dunn and one of the leaders of the helpline, emphasized their mission: “Our north star is to keep college students safe and to provide them with a mechanism to seek counsel if thatâ€™s whatâ€™s necessary to ensure theyâ€™re safe on campus.”

Reporting Antisemitic Incidents

Under the Campus Antisemitism Legal Line (CALL), students, teachers, and faculty members can report antisemitism, including intimidation and harassment. Reports can be submitted through CALL’s website, legal-protection.org, or by sending a text message with “CALLhelp” to 51555.

Legal Response to Antisemitic Incidents

Upon receiving a report, a volunteer lawyer from CALL will contact the individual to gather more information. This information will be assessed by a dedicated team comprising members from the Anti-Defamation League, Gibson Dunn, Brandeis Center, and Hillel. This team will determine whether legal action should be pursued.

A Strong Legal Support Network

The volunteer lawyers involved in this initiative include professionals from Gibson Dunn and the U.S. law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. Matt Benjamin, another partner at Gibson Dunn and a helpline leader, stressed that their firm has a “large and dedicated pool of attorneys” supporting this project.



Launch and Early Reception

The Campus Antisemitism Legal Line (CALL) was officially launched on Monday and has already started receiving reports. Orin Snyder expressed the hope that this legal helpline will act as a deterrent against antisemitism, providing a valuable resource for those affected by such incidents on college campuses.

