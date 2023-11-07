Legal News

Lawsuit Claims Former Law Firm’s Errors Cost U.S. Energy Companies Millions in Failed Oil & Gas Wells Purchase
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a recently filed lawsuit, two prominent U.S. energy companies, Bridgeland Resources and Zargon Acquisition, allege that their former law firm, Chicago-based Winston & Strawn, botched a significant oil and gas well acquisition deal in 2021. The alleged “critical drafting errors” in contracts, which were supposed to facilitate the purchase of approximately 325 wells in Southern California, resulted in substantial financial damages for the plaintiffs.

Negligence and Costly Consequences

The lawsuit, filed in Harris County, Texas, District Court, outlines how the negligence of Winston & Strawn’s legal team, led by Michael Blankenship from the Houston office, ultimately led to a complex legal dispute between the involved parties. This dispute subsequently culminated in a confidential settlement that had an enduring impact on Bridgeland Resources and Zargon Acquisition, with the financial repercussions still reverberating today.

  
What
Where


Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

The plaintiffs are seeking compensation for their losses, with a claim of “no more than $175 million” in damages, in addition to the recovery of the fees they paid to Winston & Strawn for their legal services.

Missteps in Critical Contract Drafting

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The lawsuit points to a series of unfortunate events and errors that transpired during the acquisition process. Michael Blankenship had assigned then-Winston associate Christopher Cottrell to handle the deal. Unfortunately, it is alleged that Cottrell made critical errors while drafting the contracts just hours before the transaction was scheduled to close. Moreover, Blankenship allegedly failed to communicate with the plaintiffs during the final 72 hours of the deal when critical decisions were being made. These decisions, the lawsuit claims, turned out to be “crucial (and totally) erroneous.”

Both Blankenship and Cottrell have not issued any statements in response to the allegations. Christopher Cottrell left Winston & Strawn in March and is currently a shareholder at Polsinelli’s Houston office.



Make informed decisions in real time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.

Seeking Justice

The lawsuit, officially titled “Bridgeland Resources v. Winston & Strawn,” is a significant legal battle that has the potential to impact the reputation and financial well-being of all parties involved. It was filed in the District Court of Harris County, Texas, under case number 2023-77047. At the heart of this legal dispute are Bridgeland Resources and Zargon Acquisition, who are represented by their legal counsel, Philip Werner and David Ayers of Werner Ayers.

The outcome of this lawsuit could have far-reaching implications for all parties involved and may serve as a cautionary tale for the legal community, emphasizing the importance of meticulous contract drafting and open communication during crucial business transactions.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Tesla Triumphs in U.S. Trial Over Autopilot-Related Death
Legal News

Tesla Triumphs in U.S. Trial Over Autopilot-Related Death
States Begin Transition to Next Generation Bar Exam: A Step Towards Modern Legal Assessment
Law Students

States Begin Transition to Next Generation Bar Exam: A Step Towards Modern Legal Assessment
New York Attorney Faces Lawsuit Over Unpaid Fees Totaling $871,000
Lawyers

New York Attorney Faces Lawsuit Over Unpaid Fees Totaling $871,000
U.S. Law Firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan Votes to Dissolve Amid Lawyer Exodus and Merger Failures
Breaking News

U.S. Law Firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan Votes to Dissolve Amid Lawyer Exodus and Merger Failures
President Biden Unveils New Fiduciary Rule to Revolutionize Retirement Advice
Public Interest

President Biden Unveils New Fiduciary Rule to Revolutionize Retirement Advice
U.S. Law Firms Request $25.2 Million in Legal Fees for Antitrust Litigation Settlement
Legal News

U.S. Law Firms Request $25.2 Million in Legal Fees for Antitrust Litigation Settlement
Biden Administration Takes Action Against Anti-Jewish Incidents on U.S. Campuses
Law Students

Biden Administration Takes Action Against Anti-Jewish Incidents on U.S. Campuses
Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners to Acquire Australia’s Energy Exemplar in Billion-Dollar Deal
Legal News

Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners to Acquire Australia’s Energy Exemplar in Billion-Dollar Deal
Federal Judge Criticizes Appeals Court for Swift Action on Idaho Transgender Bathroom Law
Legal News

Federal Judge Criticizes Appeals Court for Swift Action on Idaho Transgender Bathroom Law
JetBlue-Spirit Merger Faces Antitrust Trial Over Competition Concerns
Legal News

JetBlue-Spirit Merger Faces Antitrust Trial Over Competition Concerns

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top