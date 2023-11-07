Lawsuit Claims Former Law Firm’s Errors Cost U.S. Energy Companies Millions in Failed Oil & Gas Wells Purchase

In a recently filed lawsuit, two prominent U.S. energy companies, Bridgeland Resources and Zargon Acquisition, allege that their former law firm, Chicago-based Winston & Strawn, botched a significant oil and gas well acquisition deal in 2021. The alleged “critical drafting errors” in contracts, which were supposed to facilitate the purchase of approximately 325 wells in Southern California, resulted in substantial financial damages for the plaintiffs.

Negligence and Costly Consequences

The lawsuit, filed in Harris County, Texas, District Court, outlines how the negligence of Winston & Strawn’s legal team, led by Michael Blankenship from the Houston office, ultimately led to a complex legal dispute between the involved parties. This dispute subsequently culminated in a confidential settlement that had an enduring impact on Bridgeland Resources and Zargon Acquisition, with the financial repercussions still reverberating today.

The plaintiffs are seeking compensation for their losses, with a claim of “no more than $175 million” in damages, in addition to the recovery of the fees they paid to Winston & Strawn for their legal services.

Missteps in Critical Contract Drafting

The lawsuit points to a series of unfortunate events and errors that transpired during the acquisition process. Michael Blankenship had assigned then-Winston associate Christopher Cottrell to handle the deal. Unfortunately, it is alleged that Cottrell made critical errors while drafting the contracts just hours before the transaction was scheduled to close. Moreover, Blankenship allegedly failed to communicate with the plaintiffs during the final 72 hours of the deal when critical decisions were being made. These decisions, the lawsuit claims, turned out to be “crucial (and totally) erroneous.”

Both Blankenship and Cottrell have not issued any statements in response to the allegations. Christopher Cottrell left Winston & Strawn in March and is currently a shareholder at Polsinelli’s Houston office.

Seeking Justice

The lawsuit, officially titled “Bridgeland Resources v. Winston & Strawn,” is a significant legal battle that has the potential to impact the reputation and financial well-being of all parties involved. It was filed in the District Court of Harris County, Texas, under case number 2023-77047. At the heart of this legal dispute are Bridgeland Resources and Zargon Acquisition, who are represented by their legal counsel, Philip Werner and David Ayers of Werner Ayers.

The outcome of this lawsuit could have far-reaching implications for all parties involved and may serve as a cautionary tale for the legal community, emphasizing the importance of meticulous contract drafting and open communication during crucial business transactions.

