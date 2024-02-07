Legal News

Stuart Delery Returns to Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

As announced on Monday, former White House counsel Stuart Delery is set to return to Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, a prominent U.S. law firm. Delery, who served as President Joe Biden’s top legal advisor from July 2022 to September 2023, will be a partner and co-chair of the crisis management, administrative law, and regulatory practice groups at the firm’s Washington, D.C. office.

A Career Trajectory

Delery’s return to Gibson Dunn marks a homecoming, as he had previously worked at the firm before his tenure at the White House. With a background as a senior Justice Department official during the Obama administration, Delery’s expertise spans both public and private sectors. He joined Biden’s White House transition team in 2020 and later served as deputy White House counsel before assuming the top legal role in 2022.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


Notable Contributions and Legacy

During his time as White House counsel, Delery was pivotal in advising President Biden on legislative initiatives and navigating through various challenges, including congressional inquiries led by Republicans. Delery’s appointment as White House counsel marked a milestone as he became the first openly gay person to hold this position.

Leadership Recognition

Barbara Becker, chair and managing partner of Gibson Dunn, commended Delery’s tenure at the White House, highlighting his innovative thinking and adeptness in handling legal complexities amidst evolving landscapes of law, politics, and investigations.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Transitions in Legal Circles

Delery’s return to private practice is part of a broader trend of legal professionals transitioning between public service and private firms. Last month, Stacey Grigsby, a former deputy White House counsel, rejoined Covington. In contrast, Jude Volek, a former special assistant and senior associate counsel to the president, took on a role at Latham & Watkins.

Overall, Delery’s move underscores the fluidity of talent between government and private sectors, reflecting the dynamic nature of legal careers in contemporary times.



Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Legal Employment Growth in Top U.S. Firms Slows Amidst Changing Landscape
Breaking News

Legal Employment Growth in Top U.S. Firms Slows Amidst Changing Landscape
House Passes $78 Billion Bipartisan Tax Package
Legal News

House Passes $78 Billion Bipartisan Tax Package
Harvardâ€™s Diversity Chief Faces Plagiarism Allegations
Law Students

Harvardâ€™s Diversity Chief Faces Plagiarism Allegations
Kirkland & Ellis Bolsters Antitrust Practice with Notable Partner Hires
Legal News

Kirkland & Ellis Bolsters Antitrust Practice with Notable Partner Hires
Federal Appeals Court’s AI Regulation Proposal Met with Pushback
Breaking News

Federal Appeals Court’s AI Regulation Proposal Met with Pushback
House Committee Advances Impeachment Charges Against Homeland Security Secretary
Legal News

House Committee Advances Impeachment Charges Against Homeland Security Secretary
New York Lawyer Faces Disciplinary Action for AI-Generated Citation
Lawyers

New York Lawyer Faces Disciplinary Action for AI-Generated Citation
U.S. Senate Confirms Judge Joshua Kolar to Federal Appeals Court
Legal News

U.S. Senate Confirms Judge Joshua Kolar to Federal Appeals Court
Tragedy Strikes: Freshman’s Suicide Prompts Family to Sue School District
Law Students

Tragedy Strikes: Freshman’s Suicide Prompts Family to Sue School District
Illinois State Board of Elections Unanimously Dismisses Challenge to Trump’s Candidacy
Legal News

Illinois State Board of Elections Unanimously Dismisses Challenge to Trump’s Candidacy

Legal Career Resources

January 23, 2024 Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 â€” Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top