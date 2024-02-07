Stuart Delery Returns to Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

As announced on Monday, former White House counsel Stuart Delery is set to return to Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, a prominent U.S. law firm. Delery, who served as President Joe Biden’s top legal advisor from July 2022 to September 2023, will be a partner and co-chair of the crisis management, administrative law, and regulatory practice groups at the firm’s Washington, D.C. office.

A Career Trajectory

Delery’s return to Gibson Dunn marks a homecoming, as he had previously worked at the firm before his tenure at the White House. With a background as a senior Justice Department official during the Obama administration, Delery’s expertise spans both public and private sectors. He joined Biden’s White House transition team in 2020 and later served as deputy White House counsel before assuming the top legal role in 2022.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Notable Contributions and Legacy

During his time as White House counsel, Delery was pivotal in advising President Biden on legislative initiatives and navigating through various challenges, including congressional inquiries led by Republicans. Delery’s appointment as White House counsel marked a milestone as he became the first openly gay person to hold this position.

Leadership Recognition

Barbara Becker, chair and managing partner of Gibson Dunn, commended Delery’s tenure at the White House, highlighting his innovative thinking and adeptness in handling legal complexities amidst evolving landscapes of law, politics, and investigations.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Transitions in Legal Circles

Delery’s return to private practice is part of a broader trend of legal professionals transitioning between public service and private firms. Last month, Stacey Grigsby, a former deputy White House counsel, rejoined Covington. In contrast, Jude Volek, a former special assistant and senior associate counsel to the president, took on a role at Latham & Watkins.

Overall, Delery’s move underscores the fluidity of talent between government and private sectors, reflecting the dynamic nature of legal careers in contemporary times.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More