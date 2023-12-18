Lawyers

Former Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher Lawyer Faces Prison for Insider Trading
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., are urging an eight-month prison sentence for Romero Cabral da Costa Neto, a 33-year-old former lawyer at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Costa pleaded guilty in November to insider trading related to drugmaker Swedish Orphan Biovitrumâ€™s (SOBIV.ST) $1.7 billion acquisition of CTI BioPharma in May.

Insider Trading Revelations

Costa, a Brazilian national, worked as a visiting attorney in Gibson Dunn’s Washington, D.C., office under a one-year contract when the illicit trading occurred. Despite not being directly involved in the deal, prosecutors allege that Costa improperly accessed Gibson Dunn’s files related to the acquisition. On May 9, the day before the public announcement, he purchased over 10,000 shares of CTI, subsequently selling them the next day and making a profit exceeding $42,000.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


Prosecutors Sentencing Request

Prosecutors argue that the financial gain is the least egregious aspect of Costa’s conduct. In their sentencing memorandum filed on Saturday, they highlighted his privileged position at “one of the most prestigious law firms in the world” and emphasized his salary of over $200,000. Prosecutors asserted that Costa, entrusted with access to firm files, abused that trust by searching for exploitable documents.

Sentencing Date Approaches

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols is set to sentence Costa on Wednesday. The defense, represented by Boies Schiller Flexner, has not yet commented on the prosecutors’ sentencing request. The U.S. attorney’s office in Washington declined to provide further details.

Costa’s Defense

In the sentencing memo filed by Costa on Friday, he portrayed his conviction as “a major aberration in what has otherwise been an exemplary life.” Costa cited his family’s challenges during their move to the United States and expressed dissatisfaction with his work at Gibson Dunn. Arguing that rehabilitation would be better served in Brazil, he requested a sentence of time served and supervised release, which would be suspended upon his return to his home country.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Supportive Letters Submitted

As part of his defense, Costa submitted letters of support from his family and endorsements from a Brazilian federal judge and a partner at Pinheiro Neto Advogados. Costa previously worked at this Brazilian law firm. The outcome of Wednesday’s sentencing hearing will determine the resolution of this insider trading case, shedding light on the consequences faced by a lawyer accused of breaching trust and exploiting confidential information.



Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Selendy Gay Elsberg Sets New Standards in Associate Bonuses Kirkland & Ellisâ€™ 2014 bonuses were some of the highest paid to associates in law firms across the country.
Legal News

Selendy Gay Elsberg Sets New Standards in Associate Bonuses
Michael Cohen Faces Setback as Nonexistent Legal Cases Surface
Legal News

Michael Cohen Faces Setback as Nonexistent Legal Cases Surface
The Evolution of LSAT Prep: Beyond Smartphone Apps
Law Students

The Evolution of LSAT Prep: Beyond Smartphone Apps
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Alleged $3.1 Million Hack
Legal News

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Alleged $3.1 Million Hack
K&L Gates Implements Workforce Adjustments Amidst Financial Success
Legal Layoff News

K&L Gates Implements Workforce Adjustments Amidst Financial Success
Public Hearings Unveil Showdown Between Biden Administration and Wall Street on Fiduciary Standards
Breaking News

Public Hearings Unveil Showdown Between Biden Administration and Wall Street on Fiduciary Standards
WeWork Secures Agreement on Bankruptcy Financing, Addresses Landlords’ Concerns
Legal News

WeWork Secures Agreement on Bankruptcy Financing, Addresses Landlords’ Concerns
Steptoe & Johnson LLP Rebrands to Steptoe LLP After 43 Years
Legal News

Steptoe & Johnson LLP Rebrands to Steptoe LLP After 43 Years
FCC Set to Vote on Rule Potentially Increasing Lawsuits Over Unwanted Calls
Legal News

FCC Set to Vote on Rule Potentially Increasing Lawsuits Over Unwanted Calls
Boies Schiller Flexner Plans Strategic Growth Under Incoming Chair Matthew Schwartz
Legal News

Boies Schiller Flexner Plans Strategic Growth Under Incoming Chair Matthew Schwartz

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top