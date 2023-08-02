Kirkland & Ellis Strengthens London Office with Notable Partner Hire from Paul Weiss

Kirkland & Ellis, a prominent global law firm, has recently made a significant expansion to its London office through the strategic addition of partner Alvaro Membrillera. This move, sourced from reputable insiders, underscores Kirkland & Ellis’ commitment to strengthening its presence in the competitive legal landscape.
Membrillera’s previous position was at Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison, where he held a leadership role at the firm’s London base. Known for his corporate law prowess, Membrillera joined Paul Weiss in 2017, having transitioned from another prominent law firm, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. His appointment marked a milestone for Paul Weiss as he became the first UK partner hire after establishing the firm’s London office in 2001.
At Kirkland & Ellis, Membrillera’s expertise is set to further elevate the firm’s capabilities in cross-border transactions, particularly private equity. His reputation as one of Europe’s top private equity lawyers highlights his experience navigating intricate international transactions for discerning financial sponsors. Jon A. Ballis, chairman of Kirkland’s executive committee, praised Membrillera’s proficiency, stating, “Alvaro is one of Europe’s top private equity lawyers with substantial experience leading complex cross-border transactions for sophisticated financial sponsors.”
The move aligns with Kirkland & Ellis’ strategic approach to talent acquisition, aimed at bolstering its global operations by attracting top-tier legal professionals. Ballis emphasized the firm’s satisfaction in attracting legal talents of Membrillera’s caliber, especially in regions experiencing rapid growth such as Europe. “We’re very pleased that the Kirkland platform continues to attract leading talent like Alvaro, particularly in Europe, which is one of our fastest growing markets,” Ballis remarked.
The departure of Membrillera from Paul Weiss follows a series of shifts within the legal landscape. Ramy Wahbeh, the deputy head of Paul Weiss’ London office, departed from the firm in May. Alongside corporate lawyer Kaisa Kuusk, Wahbeh joined rival law firm Sidley Austin, marking a notable transition in the legal field. Membrillera’s exit from Paul Weiss also brings to light the current composition of the firm’s London office. According to the firm’s official website, Membrillera’s departure has left Paul Weiss with a diminished number of partners in London, revealing the implications of his move to Kirkland & Ellis.
As the legal community observes these developments, Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison, unfortunately, remained unavailable for comment regarding Membrillera’s departure and its impact on the firm’s operations.
