Biglaw

Kirkland & Ellis Strengthens London Office with Notable Partner Hire from Paul Weiss
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Kirkland & Ellis, a prominent global law firm, has recently made a significant expansion to its London office through the strategic addition of partner Alvaro Membrillera. This move, sourced from reputable insiders, underscores Kirkland & Ellis’ commitment to strengthening its presence in the competitive legal landscape.

Membrillera’s previous position was at Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison, where he held a leadership role at the firm’s London base. Known for his corporate law prowess, Membrillera joined Paul Weiss in 2017, having transitioned from another prominent law firm, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. His appointment marked a milestone for Paul Weiss as he became the first UK partner hire after establishing the firm’s London office in 2001.

At Kirkland & Ellis, Membrillera’s expertise is set to further elevate the firm’s capabilities in cross-border transactions, particularly private equity. His reputation as one of Europe’s top private equity lawyers highlights his experience navigating intricate international transactions for discerning financial sponsors. Jon A. Ballis, chairman of Kirkland’s executive committee, praised Membrillera’s proficiency, stating, “Alvaro is one of Europe’s top private equity lawyers with substantial experience leading complex cross-border transactions for sophisticated financial sponsors.”

  
What
Where


See also: Leading M&A Legal Advisers Latham and Kirkland Shine Despite Deal Slowdown

The move aligns with Kirkland & Ellis’ strategic approach to talent acquisition, aimed at bolstering its global operations by attracting top-tier legal professionals. Ballis emphasized the firm’s satisfaction in attracting legal talents of Membrillera’s caliber, especially in regions experiencing rapid growth such as Europe. “We’re very pleased that the Kirkland platform continues to attract leading talent like Alvaro, particularly in Europe, which is one of our fastest growing markets,” Ballis remarked.

Get on track with a successful legal career by submitting your resume to LawCrossing right away!Â 

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The departure of Membrillera from Paul Weiss follows a series of shifts within the legal landscape. Ramy Wahbeh, the deputy head of Paul Weiss’ London office, departed from the firm in May. Alongside corporate lawyer Kaisa Kuusk, Wahbeh joined rival law firm Sidley Austin, marking a notable transition in the legal field. Membrillera’s exit from Paul Weiss also brings to light the current composition of the firm’s London office. According to the firm’s official website, Membrillera’s departure has left Paul Weiss with a diminished number of partners in London, revealing the implications of his move to Kirkland & Ellis.

Stay ahead in the legal game! Subscribe to JDJournal for hassle-free access to the latest legal news, delivered right to your inbox.



As the legal community observes these developments, Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison, unfortunately, remained unavailable for comment regarding Membrillera’s departure and its impact on the firm’s operations.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Law Firm Billing Specialist

USA-CT-Danbury

The billing specialist is responsible for the detailed work necessary to help attorneys revise, proc...

Apply now

Sr. Counsel - CA - Personal Injury Insurance Defense Trial Attorney

USA-CA-San Francisco

Hickey Smith Dodd is seeking a California Personal Injury Insurance Defense Attorney with significan...

Apply now

Legal Assistant - Insurance Defense

USA-FL-West Palm Beach

Insurance Defense Firm seeks qualified legal secretary with minimum 2-4 year previous experience wit...

Apply now

Legal Secretary

USA-MS-Oxford

Markow Walker, P.A. is currently seeking a Legal Secretary for our Oxford,MS location. Word and Word...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Trial Attorney

USA-FL-Boca Raton

Boca Raton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trial attorney with 10+ years...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Shearman & Sterling Elevates 10 Partners Across Global Practices in Strategic Move
58
Biglaw

Shearman & Sterling Elevates 10 Partners Across Global Practices in Strategic Move
Arizona State Law School Embraces AI in Applications
120
Law Students

Arizona State Law School Embraces AI in Applications
Blackstone Provides New Partner Hire as Simpson Thacher’s Choice
87
Biglaw

Blackstone Provides New Partner Hire as Simpson Thacher’s Choice
Williams & Connolly Faces $8 Million Malpractice Claim Over Alleged Negligent Legal Advice
42
Biglaw

Williams & Connolly Faces $8 Million Malpractice Claim Over Alleged Negligent Legal Advice
Ropes & Gray Joins Trend of In-Office Work Mandates for Attorneys
55
Breaking News

Ropes & Gray Joins Trend of In-Office Work Mandates for Attorneys
Blank Rome Launches Dallas Office with a Team of Top Attorneys
75
Biglaw

Blank Rome Launches Dallas Office with a Team of Top Attorneys
DLA Piper Prevails as Judge Recommends Sanctions in $180 Million Legal Malpractice Lawsuit
59
Breaking News

DLA Piper Prevails as Judge Recommends Sanctions in $180 Million Legal Malpractice Lawsuit
Steptoe & Johnson LLP Strengthens Roster with 35 New Hires from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan
62
Biglaw

Steptoe & Johnson LLP Strengthens Roster with 35 New Hires from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan
O’Melveny Attracts Liberty Media with Irresistible Offer
89
Biglaw

O’Melveny Attracts Liberty Media with Irresistible Offer
Florida Supreme Court Greenlights Online Small Claims Court Pilot Program
53
Legal News

Florida Supreme Court Greenlights Online Small Claims Court Pilot Program

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top