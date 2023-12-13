Legal News

Selendy Gay Elsberg Sets New Standards in Associate Bonuses
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on
Kirkland & Ellisâ€™ 2014 bonuses were some of the highest paid to associates in law firms across the country.

Selendy Gay Elsberg, a boutique law firm, is breaking the mold in associate bonuses this year, surpassing even Big Law firms by awarding seniority-based bonuses of up to $132,250.

In a memo obtained by Bloomberg Law, firm leaders expressed their appreciation for associates’ outstanding efforts throughout the year, highlighting their “excellent, hard work on multiple, simultaneous trials” and covering for colleagues engaged in court proceedings.

Matching Cravath’s Salary Scale

Selendy Gay is revolutionizing the bonus landscape and aligning itself with Cravath, Swaine & Moore’s new salary scale, which starts at $225,000 for junior litigators. This move underscores the boutique firm’s commitment to providing competitive compensation and retaining top legal talent.

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

  
What
Where


Industry-Wide Bonus Trends

This groundbreaking approach mirrors similar initiatives by rival firms, with Susman Godfrey leading the pack by offering associates bonuses reaching up to $360,000. Wilkinson Stekloff is also making waves with prizes of up to $201,250 for its senior associates. Holwell Shuster & Goldberg and Massumi + Consoli LLP, both based in New York, follow suit, as revealed in internal memos accessed by Bloomberg Law.

Strategic Hiring and Growth

Having expanded its associate count to 63, Selendy Gay embarked on a significant hiring spree in February, particularly in the junior litigator domain. Notable additions include Temidayo Aganga-Williams, formerly senior investigative counsel for the House select committee on the January 6 attack. Aganga-Williams, previously a federal prosecutor in Brooklyn, has joined the firm as a partner.

Setting the Precedent

Selendy Gay’s innovative bonus structure came after Milbank LLP became the first big law firm to announce associate bonuses earlier in the year. Cravath, Swaine & Moore outpaced Milbank’s numbers and increased salaries for its first three associate classes by $10,000. This triggered a domino effect, prompting several prominent firms, including Kirkland & Ellis and Paul Hastings, to match the new scale.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Make informed decisions in real time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.

Timely Payout

Associates at Selendy Gay can look forward to receiving their well-deserved bonuses on December 15, marking a fitting end to a year of exceptional performance and strategic growth for the boutique law firm.



Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

U.S. Supreme Court Explores Limits of Workplace Discrimination Laws in Landmark Case
Legal News

U.S. Supreme Court Explores Limits of Workplace Discrimination Laws in Landmark Case
Midwest Law Firms Ulmer & Berne and Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale Announce Merger
Legal News

Midwest Law Firms Ulmer & Berne and Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale Announce Merger
American Alliance for Equal Rights Drops Lawsuit Against Winston & Strawn’s Diversity Program
Legal News

American Alliance for Equal Rights Drops Lawsuit Against Winston & Strawn’s Diversity Program
Winston & Strawn LLP Welcomes Back Jennifer Morgan as a Partner in the Transactions Department
Lawyers

Winston & Strawn LLP Welcomes Back Jennifer Morgan as a Partner in the Transactions Department
Top Law Firms Follow Suit in Salary Raises to Match Big Law Standards bonus money
Legal Jobs

Top Law Firms Follow Suit in Salary Raises to Match Big Law Standards
Breaking Barriers: A New Push for Disability Inclusion in U.S. Law Firms
Lawyers

Breaking Barriers: A New Push for Disability Inclusion in U.S. Law Firms
Law Firms Strategize for Growth and Navigate Challenges in 2024
Legal News

Law Firms Strategize for Growth and Navigate Challenges in 2024
Unveiling Claims of Antisemitism at the University of Pennsylvania Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict
Law Students

Unveiling Claims of Antisemitism at the University of Pennsylvania Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict
U.S. Law Firm Milbank Matches Rival Cravath’s Compensation Scale Milbank Tweed
Legal News

U.S. Law Firm Milbank Matches Rival Cravath’s Compensation Scale
Ulmer & Berne and Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale Announce Merger to Form UB Greensfelder
Breaking News

Ulmer & Berne and Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale Announce Merger to Form UB Greensfelder

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top