Breaking News

Prominent M&A Partner Departs Cravath to Join Rival Firm Latham
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Latham & Watkins, a renowned law firm, has announced the addition of Andrew Elken, a former partner at Cravath, Swaine & Moore, to their New York office. Elken’s expertise lies in advising public companies and boards of directors on various corporate matters, including mergers and acquisitions, securities law, shareholder activism defense, and corporate governance.

Elken played a significant role as a member of the Cravath team that provided counsel to Amazon.com Inc. during its notable $8.45 billion acquisition of Hollywood studio MGM, a transaction that concluded in 2022. His impressive track record also includes representing CyrusOne Inc., a prominent U.S. data center operator, in its substantial $15 billion acquisition by KKR & Co Inc and Global Infrastructure Partners in 2022. Elken’s clientele spans across notable entities such as Deutsche Telekom, PG&E, and Atlas Air Worldwide, as detailed in his online biography on Latham’s website.

Commenting on this strategic addition, Charles Ruck, the global chair of Latham‘s corporate department, highlighted that Elken’s arrival strengthens the firm’s M&A practice, enabling them to better serve their expanding base of public company clients.

  
What
Where


See also: Hunter Biden’s Lawyer Leaves Latham & Watkins to Establish New Law Firm

Andrew Elken began his legal journey at Cravath and reached the status of partner in 2018, a milestone documented on his LinkedIn profile. The transition to Latham marks a significant step in his career, reflecting his expertise and experience in corporate law.

Your legal career is our priority. Let BCG Attorney Search help you find your next opportunity.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




In response to Elken’s move, Cravath expressed their well wishes for his new endeavor. Traditionally known for its limited partner departures, Cravath has witnessed a few lawyers leaving for other firms in recent years, including David Portilla, a bank regulatory lawyer who shifted to Davis, Polk & Wardwell, and Katherine Forrest, a former federal judge and senior government antitrust lawyer, who joined Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.

In December 2021, Cravath, along with other firms, made adjustments to its compensation model, moving away from a purely seniority-based system for partner remuneration. The firm introduced a modified lockstep system that factors in partners’ contributions and tenure, aimed at enhancing mid-career partner retention and recruitment by providing greater compensation flexibility.



Make informed decisions in real-time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.

Despite its tradition of promoting from within, Cravath has also been proactive in external partner appointments since 2021. Notably, Jeffrey Rosen, former acting U.S. attorney general under President Donald Trump, joined the firm’s newly established Washington, D.C. office in July. The firm’s expansion into the capital city has also seen the recruitment of other former government officials.

In the dynamic landscape of legal services, this move signals the shifting strategies of top-tier law firms to attract, retain, and reward legal talent. The departure of a seasoned partner from one prestigious firm to another underscores the competitive nature of the industry and the importance of cultivating a diverse and experienced team to effectively cater to the needs of a broad client base.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Junior Level Employee Benefits Attorney (Hybrid)

USA-CA-San Francisco

Description: Trucker Huss, APC, one of the largest law firms focused exclusively on employee bene...

Apply now

Real Estate Paralegal

USA-SC-Bluffton

Busy law firm is seeking a detail-oriented real estate paralegal. This position requires someone who...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-DC-Washington

Guerrieri, Bartos & Roma, PC, based in Washington, DC, has represented labor unions and individual w...

Apply now

Personal Injury Insurance Defense Attorney

USA-WI-Milwaukee

Hickey Smith Dodd is seeking an experienced Personal Injury Trial Attorney who is licensed in Wiscon...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Associate Attorney

USA-IL-East Peoria

East Peoria office of our client seeks an entry-level associate attorney ideally with 1 year of liti...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Proposed Free Speech Rule for Law Schools Under Consideration by ABA
Law Students

Proposed Free Speech Rule for Law Schools Under Consideration by ABA
Jack Daniel’s Dog Toy Case Revival Heads Back to District Court
Public Interest

Jack Daniel’s Dog Toy Case Revival Heads Back to District Court
California Bar Insists on Proceeding with John Eastman Ethics Trial
Legal News

California Bar Insists on Proceeding with John Eastman Ethics Trial
Georgia DA Leverages State’s Racketeering Law in Indictment Against Ex-President Trump
Legal News

Georgia DA Leverages State’s Racketeering Law in Indictment Against Ex-President Trump
Senior Lawyer for Hunter Biden Seeks Withdrawal Amidst Impasse in Plea Negotiations
Legal News

Senior Lawyer for Hunter Biden Seeks Withdrawal Amidst Impasse in Plea Negotiations
Orrick Law Firm Faces Lawsuit Following March Data Breach Incident
Biglaw

Orrick Law Firm Faces Lawsuit Following March Data Breach Incident
Former Girardi Keese Attorney Countersues Trustee in Ongoing Legal Battle
Legal News

Former Girardi Keese Attorney Countersues Trustee in Ongoing Legal Battle
Judge Rules Montana’s Neglect of Climate Change Violates Citizens’ Right to a Clean Environment
Energy, Oil and Gas

Judge Rules Montana’s Neglect of Climate Change Violates Citizens’ Right to a Clean Environment
Choate Hall & Stewart Law Firm Announces Employee Layoffs Amid Economic Challenges
Breaking News

Choate Hall & Stewart Law Firm Announces Employee Layoffs Amid Economic Challenges
Conservative Law Professors Find 14th Amendment Bars Trump From Office Due to Insurrection
Legal News

Conservative Law Professors Find 14th Amendment Bars Trump From Office Due to Insurrection

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top