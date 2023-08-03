Class Action Lawsuit Accuses Taco Bell of Deceptive Trade Practices Over Menu Item Discrepancies

A proposed class action lawsuit has been brought against Taco Bell, alleging a violation of state law about deceptive trade practices. The lawsuit claims that Taco Bell has been selling food items that fail to match the ingredient-rich menu items depicted in its advertising campaigns.



The federal lawsuit, filed on July 31, revolves around the case of Frank Siragusa, a resident of Ridgewood, New York, and other consumers who have purchased specific Taco Bell menu items. These items include Crunchwrap Supreme, Grande Crunchwrap, Vegan Crunchwrap, Mexican Pizza, and Veggie Mexican Pizza.



The crux of the lawsuit lies in the allegation that Taco Bell’s advertising exaggerates the quantity of beef and other ingredients present in the mentioned menu items. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, contends that Taco Bell’s portrayal of these items exaggerates their content by a minimum of double the actual amount.



What

Where

Search Jobs

See also: Starbucks Emerges Victorious in ‘S’mores Frappuccino’ Lip Gloss Theft Lawsuit



Media outlets such as Reuters, Courthouse News Service, and the Washington Post have reported on the ongoing legal proceedings. The lawsuit is supported by photographic evidence, wherein images of the menu items as shown in Taco Bell’s advertising are juxtaposed with images of the actual food purchased by the plaintiffs. This visual evidence seeks to establish the discrepancy between the marketed presentation and the delivered product.

Wondering how your salary stacks up against others in your field? Check out LawCrossing’s salary surveys to find out.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

The lawsuit asserts that this misrepresentation in advertising led consumers to pay a premium for these menu items, which they might not have chosen otherwise. Consequently, the plaintiffs are seeking compensation for the affected customers who purchased these items. Additionally, they are requesting a court injunction that would mandate Taco Bell to either rectify its advertising or cease the sale of these disputed items.



The legal representation for the plaintiffs comprises Anthony J. Russo Jr. and James C. Kelly. Russo Jr. was involved in a similar lawsuit against a Burger King franchise in Florida last year. The Washington Post reports that while the Florida case was subjected to mediation, it was not ultimately resolved. James C. Kelly is the second lawyer representing the plaintiffs in this Taco Bell lawsuit.

Make informed decisions in real-time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.

Russo and Kelly had previously filed a lawsuit against McDonald’s and Wendy’s last year. This lawsuit, also lodged in the Eastern District of New York, alleged that the two fast-food giants were selling hamburgers that were notably smaller than their representations in advertising. The status of this previous lawsuit is still pending, according to Reuters.



Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More