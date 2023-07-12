Biglaw

Womble Law Firm Expands San Francisco Office with Acquisition of Trial Firm
Womble Bond Dickinson, a leading law firm, has announced its merger with litigation firm Simmonds & Narita in San Francisco, as part of its expansion strategy. This move follows Womble’s previous success in absorbing smaller firms to strengthen its presence in key markets.

Simmonds & Narita, comprised of a team of five lawyers including partners Tomio Narita and Jeffrey Topor, specializes in defending finance companies, law firms, and collection agencies against class actions and lawsuits related to credit and debt collection, in accordance with federal and state statutes. The firm has built a strong reputation for representing clients across multiple jurisdictions by partnering with local firms throughout the country.

Womble’s decision to merge with Simmonds & Narita stems from their desire to leverage the firm’s geographic reach and extensive resources. With the transatlantic merger between Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice, based in North Carolina, and U.K.-based law firm Bond Dickinson in 2017, Womble has grown exponentially. Currently, the firm boasts a team of over 1,000 lawyers working across 31 global offices, with 54 lawyers based in California alone.

  
This recent merger follows Womble’s successful combination with another small firm, Moyles IP, earlier this year. Womble has expanded its capabilities and expertise by adding five lawyers in strategic locations such as New York, Washington, D.C., and Raleigh, North Carolina.

In the summer of last year, Womble entered the San Francisco market through a merger with Cooper, White & Cooper, a small law firm. This collaboration brought on board 17 lawyers who specialize in transactions and litigation. Chris Mammen, managing partner of Womble’s San Francisco office and leader of the firm’s intellectual property litigation group, expressed his satisfaction with the firm’s growth in the region. He stated, “We’ve grown in San Francisco from zero to 26 lawyers in about 10 months and don’t see that being the end of the growth.”

The expansion of Womble’s San Francisco office aligns with their vision of establishing a full-service office capable of addressing diverse legal needs. By continuously adding talented professionals and expanding their practice areas, the firm aims to offer comprehensive legal services to their clients.

Womble‘s success in merging with Simmonds & Narita and other small firms highlights their commitment to strategic growth and providing exceptional legal counsel. By combining their resources, expertise, and geographic reach, Womble strengthens its position as a prominent player in the legal industry. As they continue to pursue expansion opportunities, Womble aims to deliver top-tier legal services to clients both domestically and internationally.



