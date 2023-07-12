Top Biglaw Firm Eliminates Profit-Sharing Bonus Amidst Challenging Financial Results

Taylor Wessing, a prominent U.K. law firm, has recently decided to discontinue its profit-sharing bonus program for non-partner employees. This move comes as a result of the firm’s poor financial performance, which has seen a significant decline in profits. The firm had previously offered a salary-based 5% profit share bonus to all employees for the past two years, thanks to its exceptional performance during that period.



With a gross revenue of $578,914,000 in 2021, Taylor Wessing secured the 102nd position on the 2022 Global 200 list. However, the firm’s financial situation took a downturn, leading to the elimination of the profit-sharing bonus. Although both U.K. and international revenues have shown growth, Taylor Wessing’s U.K. profit fell by 12% for the financial year 2022/23 compared to the previous year. Despite declining profits, the firm’s global revenue increased by 4.4% to Â£439 million ($561,700,500), with U.K. revenue experiencing a 3.5% uplift to Â£227.1 million ($290,697,084).



Shane Gleghorn, the firm’s U.K. managing partner, acknowledged that replicating the record-breaking financial growth of the previous year was always going to be challenging. Law.com International estimated that profits per equity partner at Taylor Wessing would be approximately Â£809,000 ($1,036,778), representing an 8% decrease from the previous year’s figure of Â£877,000 ($1,123,923).



Although discontinuing the profit-sharing bonus program is a significant setback for employees, there is hope that Taylor Wessing will be able to reinstate it in the future. The situation at Taylor Wessing raises concerns about the potential impact on other Biglaw firms in the U.S. as they navigate the turbulent economy, which has forced some firms to implement cost-cutting measures such as layoffs and deferment of incoming first-year associate classes.

The recent decision by Taylor Wessing to eliminate its profit-sharing bonus program reflects the challenges faced by law firms in maintaining financial stability. While the hope is for a positive turnaround in the firm’s fortunes, the broader legal industry remains watchful of economic fluctuations and their potential impact on bonus structures and employment opportunities.

