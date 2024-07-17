Law Students

Elisabeth Haub School of Law Welcomes New Faculty Member

The Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University has announced the addition of Amelia Wilson to its faculty. She joins as a tenure-track Assistant Professor of Law and Director of the Immigration Justice Clinic (IJC).

Leadership of the Immigration Justice Clinic

As the new Director of the IJC, Professor Wilson will also undertake clinical teaching responsibilities. The IJC is part of John Jay Legal Services, Inc., a not-for-profit organization that manages clinic and externship programs at Haub Law. Professor Wilson’s new role follows her tenure as an Assistant Clinical Professor in the Immigrantsâ€™ Rights/International Human Rights Clinic at Seton Hall School of Law.

Professor Wilson’s Background and Experience

Before her tenure at Seton Hall, Professor Wilson served as Supervising Attorney, Research Scholar, and Lecturer-in-Law at Columbia Law School. There, she co-taught the Immigrantsâ€™ Rights Clinic. Practicing immigration law since 2005, she has represented numerous individuals in detention and deportation cases, focusing particularly on noncitizens with mental health disabilities. Her work also includes helping the Department of Justice establish a government-funded appointed counsel system for immigrants. Professor Wilson holds a JD from the University of Minnesota Law School and a BA from the University of Iowa.

Impact on Students and Community

Professor Wilson expressed her enthusiasm for her new role, highlighting the importance of the IJC in providing free legal representation for immigrants and offering students practical experience in immigration law. Dean Horace E. Anderson Jr. of the Elisabeth Haub School of Law praised Wilsonâ€™s extensive background and expressed confidence in her ability to guide students through their clinical experiences and academic pursuits.

The Legacy of the Immigration Justice Clinic

Founded in 2004 by Professor Vanessa Merton, the Immigration Justice Clinic has been a cornerstone of Haub Lawâ€™s clinical programs. Under Merton’s leadership until her retirement and passing in 2024, the IJC provided vital legal services to noncitizens, including asylum applications, removal proceedings, and advocacy for crime victims and juvenile immigrants. The clinic’s student attorneys have gained hands-on experience litigating in various courts and engaging in community education and legislative advocacy.

Continuing the Mission

The IJC’s long-standing tradition of preparing students for careers in immigration law continues with Professor Wilson at the helm. The clinic’s dedication to service and education remains unwavering, offering students and the community robust support and legal expertise.



