Law Students

Law Schools Defying Expectations with High Bar Exam Pass Rates in July 2023
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a recent paper titled “The Secret Sauce: Examining Law Schools That Overperform on the Bar Exam,” Professors Christopher J. Ryan Jr. of Louisville Law and Derek T. Muller of Iowa Law shed light on law schools that are surpassing expectations in terms of bar exam pass rates. The study considers factors such as the composition of each law school’s student cohort and the average bar passage rates in the jurisdictions where their graduates sit for the exam.

Over a six-year period from 2014 to 2019, the authors identified both overperforming and underperforming law schools and collected information to analyze their approaches to ensuring student success on the bar exam. The findings highlight key strategies employed by the overperforming law schools to prioritize bar success, with a particular focus on first-time bar passage rather than ultimate bar passage.

Without further ado, let’s dive into the top 25 law schools that have demonstrated exceptional performance on the bar exam, as revealed by Ryan and Muller’s research:

  
What
Where


  1. Florida International University (#60 in U.S. News)
  2. Stanford University (#1)
  3. University of Southern California (USC) (#16)
  4. University of California, Berkeley (UC-Berkeley) (#10)
  5. University of North Carolina (#22)
  6. Belmont University (#105)
  7. University of Michigan (#10)
  8. Florida State University (#56)
  9. University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) (#14)
  10. University of Virginia (#8)
  11. Campbell University (#125)
  12. Yale University (#1)
  13. Louisiana State University (LSU) (#99)
  14. University of Georgia (#20)
  15. Duke University (#5)
  16. Harvard University (#5)
  17. Wake Forest University (#22)
  18. Georgia State University (#69)
  19. University of Chicago (#3)
  20. University of Pennsylvania (Penn) (#4)
  21. University of Illinois (#43)
  22. Baylor University (#49)
  23. Washington & Lee University (#40)
  24. Liberty University (#135)
  25. Vanderbilt University (#16)

These law schools have defied expectations by consistently achieving high bar passage rates, indicating their commitment to supporting their students’ success. While their U.S. News rankings vary, their bar exam performance highlights their effectiveness in preparing graduates for the rigorous licensing examination.

Time to fill a position? BCG Attorney Search can help you find the perfect candidate.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The study emphasizes that the overperforming law schools strongly emphasize bar support programs tailored to ensure first-time bar passage. This focused approach enables students to develop the necessary skills, knowledge, and confidence required to excel in the bar exam.

By analyzing the strategies employed by these law schools, aspiring law students can gain valuable insights into what contributes to their success. Factors such as comprehensive bar review courses, personalized mentoring, mock exams, and specialized instruction in subjects tested on the bar exam are some of the practices that have contributed to their students’ achievements.



As the legal profession continues to evolve, the importance of bar exam success remains a significant milestone for law school graduates. The recognition of law schools that overperform on the bar exam highlights their dedication to student success and provides prospective law students with valuable information for making informed decisions about their legal education.

The study conducted by Professors Ryan and Muller sheds light on the law schools that have surpassed expectations in terms of bar exam success. The top 25 law schools identified in their research have demonstrated remarkable performance, indicating their commitment to prioritizing bar passage rates. By understanding the strategies these law schools employ, aspiring law students can gain insights into the approaches that contribute to bar exam success.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Bilingual Associate Immigration Attorney

USA-FL-Miami

We are a high-volume Immigration Law Firm seeking a bilingual (English and Spanish) Associate Attorn...

Apply now

Part-Time Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

Well-established NYC Boutique Law Firm with national practice based in midtown is looking for a part...

Apply now

Litigation Associate

USA-NY-New York City

Well-established NYC Boutique Law Firm with national practice based in midtown is looking for a liti...

Apply now

ATTORNEY (4-10 Years’ Experience) - Flexible/Remote Hybrid Schedule

USA-NJ-Englewood Cliffs

We are a top environmental law firm located in New Jersey.  Our attorneys counsel on matters in...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

First Party Property Attorney

USA-FL-Orlando

Orlando office of our client seeks a first-party property attorney with 3+ years of experience.

Apply Now

Mid-level ESOP Attorney

USA-PA-Philadelphia

Philadelphia office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks mid-level ESOP attorney with ...

Apply Now

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks litigation associate attorney wi...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Paul Hastings Strengthens Antitrust Practice with Key Hires from Hunton Andrews Kurth
47
Biglaw

Paul Hastings Strengthens Antitrust Practice with Key Hires from Hunton Andrews Kurth
Ex-Associates Denied Sanctions in Jones Day Law Firm Bias Suit
33
Legal News

Ex-Associates Denied Sanctions in Jones Day Law Firm Bias Suit
Largest US Law Firms Fall Victim to Devastating Cybersecurity Breach
326
Legal Technology News

Largest US Law Firms Fall Victim to Devastating Cybersecurity Breach
Stroock and Nixon Peabody Terminate Merger Negotiations
36
Legal News

Stroock and Nixon Peabody Terminate Merger Negotiations
US Labor Agency Files Lawsuit Against Starbucks for Alleged Mistreatment of Workers in Seattle
36
Public Interest

US Labor Agency Files Lawsuit Against Starbucks for Alleged Mistreatment of Workers in Seattle
Leading M&A Legal Advisers Latham and Kirkland Shine Despite Deal Slowdown
31
Biglaw

Leading M&A Legal Advisers Latham and Kirkland Shine Despite Deal Slowdown
Resolution Sought in Dispute over Competency Probe of US Judge as Tensions Escalate
57
Legal Ethics

Resolution Sought in Dispute over Competency Probe of US Judge as Tensions Escalate
Sidley Austin Dominates Big Law in Successful Defense Against Activist Investor Challenges
31
Legal News

Sidley Austin Dominates Big Law in Successful Defense Against Activist Investor Challenges
McElroy Deutsch Alleges Former CFO’s Multi-Million Dollar Theft, Highlights Role of Attorney Spouse
75
Legal News

McElroy Deutsch Alleges Former CFO’s Multi-Million Dollar Theft, Highlights Role of Attorney Spouse
Florida Law Review Study Reveals Impressive Bar Exam Performance by Campbell Law Graduates
40
Law Students

Florida Law Review Study Reveals Impressive Bar Exam Performance by Campbell Law Graduates

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top