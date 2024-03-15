Overview of 2023 Bar Pass Rates in US Law Schools

In 2023, an analysis of American Bar Association (ABA) accredited law schools revealed a concerning trend with five institutions reporting first-time bar exam pass rates below the 50% mark. This data sheds light on the ongoing challenges facing law education and the implications for accreditation standards.

Institutions With Lowest Pass Rates

Among the schools identified, Cooley Law School, with campuses in both Michigan and Florida, recorded the lowest first-time pass rate at 37.25%. Close behind were Florida A&M University College of Law and Inter American University of Puerto Rico School of Law, with pass rates of 40.20% and 45.45%, respectively. The dean of Cooley Law School expressed significant disappointment with these results, highlighting the need for introspection and improvement.

National Trends and Accreditation Concerns

Nationally, the average pass rate for first-time bar exam takers saw a slight increase to 79.18% in 2023, up from 78% the previous year. However, the ultimate bar pass rate, which accounts for those who pass the bar within two years of graduation, showed a slight decline from 91% to 90% between the graduating classes of 2020 and 2021. Notably, seven law schools fell below the 75% ultimate pass rate threshold required by the ABA for accreditation. This list included institutions such as the University of the District of Columbia David A. Clarke School of Law, Western State College of Law, Southern University Law Center, two Puerto Rican law schools, and Golden Gate University School of Law, which has announced the closure of its Juris Doctor program.

Underlying Challenges and Responses

The dean of Cooley Law School attributed their low pass rates to multiple factors, including the timing of when graduates took the exam and the transition to the Uniform Bar Exam. He noted that a significant proportion of test takers were graduates from previous years, who tend to have lower pass rates, and that the transition to a new exam format also posed challenges. Moreover, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of previous lower admission standards were mentioned as contributing factors.

Florida A&M University College of Law and Inter American University of Puerto Rico School of Law also recognized the gravity of their pass rates, with Florida A&M detailing a comprehensive plan to enhance student performance on the bar exam. The commitment to improving these rates underscores the schools’ dedication to their students’ future success in the legal profession.



