Dentons Expands Hospitality Practice with Addition of Perkins Coie Lawyers

Dentons, a prominent global law firm, has recently announced the addition of three partners from Perkins Coie, further enhancing its expertise in the hospitality industry. Among the new hires is Adam Docks, the co-leader of Perkins Coie‘s hospitality industry group. Docks and Jordan McCarthy will be based in Dentons‘ Chicago office, while Lindsay Jewell will operate from Phoenix.



The trio of lawyers specializes in representing private equity firms, family offices, and high net worth clients involved in hotel ownership, investment, and development. Additionally, Docks brings extensive experience in working with concert venues, golf courses, social clubs, and student housing projects, further broadening Dentons’ capabilities in the hospitality sector.



Docks expressed Dentons‘ reputation as a leading law firm for complex hospitality transactions, emphasizing the firm’s consistent and high-level work in the field. According to him, only a few firms can match Dentons’ expertise and consistent track record in the hospitality space.

Perkins Coie, founded in Seattle, has experienced several partner departures in 2023. This includes the loss of two fintech partners to Paul Hastings, three intellectual property partners to Holland & Knight, a five-person private equity team to Cooley, and a finance partner to Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. While some partners have left the firm, Perkins Coie has also been actively adding new partners to its ranks. Recently, they onboarded former leaders from K&L Gates’ global renewables and power practice, as well as a food litigator from Covington & Burling.

Dentons has also witnessed its fair share of departures throughout the year. Since March, approximately 70 intellectual property lawyers and other professionals have left Dentons. Notable departures include a 51-person patent team that joined DLA Piper and a 19-person patent team that joined Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner.



With Dentons’ latest hires from Perkins Coie, the law firm aims to strengthen its hospitality practice and expand its capabilities to cater to clients’ unique needs in the hospitality sector. The addition of experienced partners like Adam Docks, Jordan McCarthy, and Lindsay Jewell is expected to bolster Dentons‘ position as a go-to legal advisor for intricate hospitality transactions.



The hospitality industry presents complex legal challenges, ranging from real estate acquisitions and investments to regulatory compliance and intellectual property matters. Dentons’ strategic move to incorporate lawyers with specialized expertise in this field reflects its commitment to providing comprehensive and tailored legal services to clients operating within the hospitality sector.



As law firms actively adapt to changing market dynamics and client demands, lateral partner moves have become more commonplace. These moves enable firms to strengthen specific practice areas or expand their geographic reach. Dentons’ decision to hire partners from Perkins Coie aligns with its growth strategy and the recognition of the firm’s need for exceptional talent to maintain its competitive edge in the legal market.

Dentons has expanded its hospitality practice by welcoming three partners from Perkins Coie, including Adam Docks, a co-leader of Perkins Coie’s hospitality industry group. With their extensive experience in representing clients involved in hotel ownership, investment, and development, the new hires will contribute to Dentons’ capabilities in serving the unique legal needs of the hospitality sector. While both Dentons and Perkins Coie have witnessed partner departures in 2023, these moves are common within the legal industry as firms strive to strengthen their expertise and adapt to evolving client requirements.

