Montana Law School Achieves Top 100 National Ranking, Boosting its Reputation
The Alexander Blewett III School of Law at the University of Montana has achieved significant recognition in the latest U.S. News & World Report Best Law Schools rankings. The law school has secured a spot among the top 100 law schools nationally and a place in the top 50 Environmental Law programs. This remarkable accomplishment demonstrates the school’s dedication to excellence and its commitment to providing exceptional legal education.

Over the past two years, the law school has made significant strides, jumping an impressive 38 places in the rankings to tie for 96th place. The school’s consistent success in performance outcomes is evident, with an outstanding 94.8% placement rate for the class of 2022 graduates who sought employment. This remarkable statistic reflects the law school’s commitment to preparing its students for successful careers in the legal field.

Dean Elaine Gagliardi, an alumna of Montana’s law school herself, attributes the law school’s upward trajectory in national rankings to its longstanding tradition of hands-on learning and practical work experience. The law school prides itself on training students for the people-oriented practice of law, and its dedicated faculty members bring a wealth of practical experience to the classroom. The students have the opportunity to learn from national experts in various fields of law, including environmental law, Indian law, veteran’s law, transactional and business law, tax and estate planning, bankruptcy law, international law, and litigation.

  
What
Where


As the only law school in Montana, the Alexander Blewett III School of Law attracts exceptional students from across the state and the nation. Students are drawn to the school’s unique place-based and student-centered education, as well as the opportunity to experience the outdoor recreational lifestyle that Montana has to offer. The law school prides itself on fostering a supportive and enriching environment for its students.

In addition to its overall law school ranking, the Alexander Blewett III School of Law has also earned recognition for its exceptional Environmental Law Program. The program secured the 37th spot on the U.S. News’ Best Environmental Law Programs list. The law school’s Natural Resources and Environmental Law Program is nationally renowned for its focus on place-based learning, comprehensive curricular offerings, and hands-on environmental clinical opportunities. Students gain invaluable practical experience and a strong foundation for their future legal careers through partnerships with agencies and nonprofits.

The Natural Resources and Environmental Law Program faculty members bring substantial and diverse practice experience in natural resources, environmental law, and Indian law from careers in the public, private, nonprofit, and tribal sectors. Leveraging their expertise, the faculty guide students in applying legal principles and exploring complex issues from multiple perspectives. The program ensures that students develop the necessary skills to excel in their chosen fields of law.

Dean Gagliardi emphasizes the law school’s commitment to providing practice-ready training to its students. By focusing on practical skills and experiential learning, students are equipped to hit the ground running upon entering the legal profession. The law school takes pride in producing graduates who seamlessly integrate into the legal community and contribute to the profession from day one.



The recent recognition in the U.S. News & World Report rankings reaffirms the Alexander Blewett III School of Law’s position as a leading institution for legal education. With its exceptional faculty, commitment to practical training, and thriving community of students, the law school continues to make significant strides in shaping the future of the legal profession. More information about the U.S. News and World Report rankings can be found online, showcasing the school’s commitment to transparency and accountability in legal education.

