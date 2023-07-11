Justice Thomas’s Network of Influential Allies Formed via Horatio Alger Association

In the early years of his tenure on the U.S. Supreme Court, Justice Clarence Thomas became a member of an elite organization: the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans. This association, aimed at promoting belief in the American dream, offered Thomas a unique platform and access to a network of influential individuals. A recent article in The New York Times shed light on the mutual benefits derived from this relationship.



The Times reported that Justice Thomas held a prominent role within the Horatio Alger Association, often being regarded as a “leading light” of the group. In return, his membership granted him entry into the association’s exclusive inner circle, providing him with proximity to a life of unimaginable material privilege. Thomas enjoyed invitations to luxurious vacation retreats, VIP access to sporting events, and attendance at extravagant parties hosted by his Horatio Alger friends.



Notably, certain members of the association even financed a favorable documentary about Thomas, further cementing his connection to the group. Such gestures showcased the influential reach of the association and the impact its members could have on Thomas’s public image.



See also: How Clarence Thomas Erected a Fresh Hurdle for Black Students

The Horatio Alger Association, named after the renowned author who epitomized the “rags to riches” theme, has been actively involved in awarding college scholarships, with a staggering total of $245 million disbursed. In 2010, the association honored Justice Thomas with the prestigious Norman Vincent Peale Award, recognizing his exceptional humanitarian contributions and the courage, tenacity, and integrity he demonstrated in the face of adversity.

Thomas’s affiliation with the association extended beyond mere membership. He presided over their annual induction ceremony for new members at the U.S. Supreme Court, a responsibility previously held by Norman Vincent Peale himself. This event served as a platform to raise funds for the association’s scholarships, despite the court discouraging the use of its facilities for fundraising purposes. Additionally, Justice Thomas actively engaged with and mentored recipients of Horatio Alger college scholarships, becoming the association’s spokesperson and embodying the values it sought to promote.



While the association’s primary focus revolved around empowering disadvantaged students through scholarships, it became evident that Thomas benefited from his connection to a broader network of wealthy and influential friends. The Times highlighted his friendships with conservative donors who held significant policy and political interests, even if they were not directly involved in cases brought before the Supreme Court. This raised concerns about the potential influence these relationships could have on Thomas’s decision-making process.



This article also touched upon previous coverage of Thomas’s association with Republican megadonor Harlan Crow, who had supported him financially. Crow paid for private school tuition for Thomas’s grandnephew, facilitated luxury travel arrangements for Thomas, and even purchased property partly owned by the Justice. Such connections raised questions regarding the potential conflicts of interest and the impartiality of Thomas’s judicial decisions.



Justice Clarence Thomas’s involvement with the Horatio Alger Association presented both advantages and controversies. While he gained access to a network of influential friends and a lifestyle associated with unimaginable privilege, concerns arose about the potential impact on his decision-making process. The association itself continued to pursue its mission of promoting the American dream and supporting disadvantaged students through scholarships. The complex relationship between Justice Thomas and the Horatio Alger Association underscored the intricacies of judicial ethics, the influence of powerful connections, and the ongoing debate surrounding the intersection of wealth, power, and the judiciary.



