Law Students

How Clarence Thomas Erected a Fresh Hurdle for Black Students
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Affirmative action policies in college admissions were effectively barred on a systemic scale. This decision significantly affects Black students, particularly in shaping their college admissions essays. The ruling places a burden on these students to prove the effects of racism in their lives, leading to an emphasis on narratives of individualism and triumph over racial hardships.

Justice Clarence Thomas, known for his sharp ideological shift over the years, played a prominent role in this decision. Thomas’s experiences at the College of the Holy Cross and Yale Law School contributed to his resentment towards affirmative action policies. He adopted the belief that such policies undermined the merits of Black students and disregarded the historical harms faced by Black people. This perspective strongly influences Thomas’s judicial opinions.

While the Supreme Court ruling bans affirmative action programs, it does not entirely prohibit schools from considering how race affected an applicant’s life. As a result, the burden now falls on Black students to prove the effects of racism in their college essays. This shift may lead to an increasing number of applicants telling stories of individualism, resilience, and triumph over racial hardships, aligning with Thomas’s narrative of personal success without reliance on race-conscious policies.

  
What
Where


Interestingly, research indicates that these narratives of triumph and individualism align with what predominantly white colleges reward in Black applicants’ essays. Admissions officers have been found to penalize applicants who discuss organized Black resistance to racial domination or highlight structural racism. Instead, they favor essays that resemble Thomas’s depiction of himself, emphasizing personal triumph over adversity. This preference reinforces a narrow view of Black experiences and penalizes discussions of racism as a product of white political and economic power.

Trust BCG Attorney Search to connect you with top legal employers in your area. Search now!

In contrast, white students are not pressured to frame their success within the context of their racial advantages. They do not face scrutiny for attending all-white K-12 schools or growing up in segregated neighborhoods. These unearned advantages are not seen as obstacles to their academic merits. This disparity perpetuates a racial divide in which Black students must prove their worthiness while their white counterparts are not required to account for their privileges.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The Supreme Court’s decision to strike down affirmative action policies erodes one of the few successful efforts at racial redress in the United States. These policies were designed to address historical wrongdoings and provide opportunities for marginalized groups, particularly Black Americans, who have been affected by systemic injustices such as Jim Crow, redlining, and segregation.

With the ban on affirmative action, Black students will now have to make individual cases for their resilience over racial hardships to be considered worthy of admissions. This places the burden on them to conform to a narrative of exceptionalism and individualism, further undermining the original intent and legacy of affirmative action.



The recent Supreme Court ruling has profound implications for Black students and their college admissions essays. The burden to prove the effects of racism now falls on individual applicants, resulting in narratives of personal triumph and resilience. This shift undermines the intention of affirmative action and perpetuates a racial divide in the evaluation of worthiness for college admissions.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Paralegal Technician Assistant (Posting #271-23)

USA-NJ-Rio Grande

The NJ Department of Children and Families has an immediate need for a qualified individual to fill ...

Apply now

Attorney/Litigation - Reno, NV

USA-NV-Reno

The Reno, NV office of Blanchard, Krasner & French seeks associate attorney with a minimum of 5+ yea...

Apply now

Business Manager for Top Law Schools- Remote Position

USA-UT-Ephraim

We are looking for a dynamic, committed, hard-working recent law school graduate who wants to gain b...

Apply now

Business Manager for Top Law Schools - Remote Position

USA-NV-Las Vegas

We are looking for a dynamic, committed, hard-working recent law graduate who wants to gain broad-ba...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Probate Litigation Attorney

USA-TX-Houston

Houston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a probate litigation attorney with...

Apply Now

Criminal Defense Attorney

USA-ND-Minot

Minot office of our client seeks a criminal defense attorney with 1 year of relevant experience.

Apply Now

Experienced Associate Attorney

USA-SD-Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an experienced associate attor...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Legal Professional Sentenced for Concealing Bankruptcy Assets in Trust Account
22
Legal Ethics

Legal Professional Sentenced for Concealing Bankruptcy Assets in Trust Account
Rimon Expands its Team with New California Partners
25
Biglaw

Rimon Expands its Team with New California Partners
Why Corporate Attorneys Are Opting to Use ChatGPT In-House Instead of Paying Law Firms
454
Legal Technology News

Why Corporate Attorneys Are Opting to Use ChatGPT In-House Instead of Paying Law Firms
Morgan Lewis Strengthens Northern California Presence with Key Addition from Winston & Strawn
51
Legal News

Morgan Lewis Strengthens Northern California Presence with Key Addition from Winston & Strawn
Florida Temporarily Rejects New Bar Exam, Postpones Implementation
34
Law Students

Florida Temporarily Rejects New Bar Exam, Postpones Implementation
Winston Law Firm Recruits Prominent Litigation Leader from Alston & Bird in Dallas
60
Legal News

Winston Law Firm Recruits Prominent Litigation Leader from Alston & Bird in Dallas
Baker Botts Enhances San Francisco Team with Addition of Intellectual Property Litigation Expert
36
Biglaw

Baker Botts Enhances San Francisco Team with Addition of Intellectual Property Litigation Expert
Lawsuit Filed Against Paul Weiss Over Controversial $258 Million NYC Building Sale
52
Biglaw

Lawsuit Filed Against Paul Weiss Over Controversial $258 Million NYC Building Sale
SCOTUS Ruling Overturns ‘True Threats’ Conviction
46
Legal News

SCOTUS Ruling Overturns ‘True Threats’ Conviction
O’Melveny Seeks $139 Million in Legal Fees Following American Airlines Antitrust Victory
28
Breaking News

O’Melveny Seeks $139 Million in Legal Fees Following American Airlines Antitrust Victory

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top