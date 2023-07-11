Legal Technology News

Twitter Challenges Wachtell’s Excessive Success Fee in Controversial Legal Battle
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a recent lawsuit filed by Twitter’s new corporate owner, X Corp, against prominent law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, serious allegations of financial exploitation and fiduciary duty violations have emerged. The lawsuit contends that Wachtell charged an astounding $90 million in fees, which included an unusually high “gargantuan” success fee before Elon Musk acquired the social media giant.

According to the lawsuit filed on July 5, 2023, Wachtell’s initial engagement letter from June 2022 outlined hourly fees for their services. However, just hours before the sale closed on October 27, 2022, Wachtell and Twitter entered into a separate agreement that included the substantial success fee. Twitter argues that Wachtell took advantage of the company’s vulnerable state, with nobody diligently safeguarding its financial interests during the transition to new ownership.

The lawsuit accuses Wachtell of orchestrating a scheme to benefit financially from Twitter’s resources while the company was in the process of changing hands to the Musk parties. It asserts that Wachtell violated its fiduciary duties by exploiting the situation for its own gain, leaving Twitter financially compromised.

  
What
Where


See also: Twitter Considers Legal Action Over Threads Against Meta

Wachtell had previously represented Twitter in a legal battle against Elon Musk, aiming to enforce an agreement for him to acquire the social media platform. However, the relationship between the two parties took an unfortunate turn as Twitter’s new owners discovered alleged improprieties related to Wachtell’s billing practices.

Don’t settle for a mediocre legal job. Search BCG Attorney Search for the best opportunities!

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Before the new fee agreement was executed, the lawsuit claims that Wachtell submitted excessive invoices based on hourly fees, some of which contained blank time entry descriptions for millions of dollars in billing. The former Twitter executives reportedly approved a payment of nearly $18 million, including a staggering $15.6 million for just a few months of work.

The $90 million fee agreement in question encompassed compensation for the hourly services rendered by Wachtell and an unspecified but significant success fee. Twitter’s lawsuit asserts claims of unjust enrichment, breach of fiduciary duty, and aiding and abetting breach of fiduciary duty against the law firm.



In response to inquiries, Wachtell’s general line answered the call but failed to transfer it to the media relations department or a law firm spokesperson. As of now, the law firm has not issued an immediate response to the allegations.

This legal battle between Twitter and Wachtell highlights the immense financial stakes involved in high-profile corporate transactions and underscores the importance of upholding fiduciary duties and maintaining transparency throughout the legal process. As the lawsuit unfolds, the outcome will have far-reaching implications for both Twitter and the legal profession as a whole.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CO-Denver

Job Type: Full-time Pay: $65,843.00 - $184,503.00 per year Benefits: 401(k) 401(k) mat...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-GA-North Atlanta

Associate Attorney (Litigation) Baker Jenner LLLP is a growing boutique practice looking for a...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-CT-Greenwich

Job Summary: The Paralegal will assist the legal team and admin staff by providing clerical, draf...

Apply now

Senior Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Busy real estate litigation firm is looking for an experienced attorney who can help to manage the f...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks litigation associate attorney wi...

Apply Now

First Party Property Attorney

USA-FL-Orlando

Orlando office of our client seeks a first-party property attorney with 3+ years of experience.

Apply Now

Mid-level ESOP Attorney

USA-PA-Philadelphia

Philadelphia office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks mid-level ESOP attorney with ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Largest US Law Firms Fall Victim to Devastating Cybersecurity Breach
277
Legal Technology News

Largest US Law Firms Fall Victim to Devastating Cybersecurity Breach
US Labor Agency Files Lawsuit Against Starbucks for Alleged Mistreatment of Workers in Seattle
36
Public Interest

US Labor Agency Files Lawsuit Against Starbucks for Alleged Mistreatment of Workers in Seattle
Resolution Sought in Dispute over Competency Probe of US Judge as Tensions Escalate
56
Legal Ethics

Resolution Sought in Dispute over Competency Probe of US Judge as Tensions Escalate
Sidley Austin Dominates Big Law in Successful Defense Against Activist Investor Challenges
31
Legal News

Sidley Austin Dominates Big Law in Successful Defense Against Activist Investor Challenges
McElroy Deutsch Alleges Former CFO’s Multi-Million Dollar Theft, Highlights Role of Attorney Spouse
56
Legal News

McElroy Deutsch Alleges Former CFO’s Multi-Million Dollar Theft, Highlights Role of Attorney Spouse
Florida Law Review Study Reveals Impressive Bar Exam Performance by Campbell Law Graduates
38
Law Students

Florida Law Review Study Reveals Impressive Bar Exam Performance by Campbell Law Graduates
Shearman Real Estate Finance Partner Leaves Amid Impending Merger
58
Biglaw

Shearman Real Estate Finance Partner Leaves Amid Impending Merger
Davis Polk Expands Legal Expertise and Announces Appointment of 12 New Partners
48
Biglaw

Davis Polk Expands Legal Expertise and Announces Appointment of 12 New Partners
Law Firms Seek AI Experts to Meet Growing Client Demands for Efficiency
37
Legal Technology News

Law Firms Seek AI Experts to Meet Growing Client Demands for Efficiency
Former Client Files Lawsuit Alleging Negligence by Paul Hastings Attorneys
115
Breaking News

Former Client Files Lawsuit Alleging Negligence by Paul Hastings Attorneys

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top